X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Catholics, Muslims united in US as 9/11 anniversary nears

Focolare movement promotes unity despite the scars that remain from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001

Sean Gallagher, Catholic News Service

Sean Gallagher, Catholic News Service

Published: September 07, 2021 05:24 AM GMT

Updated: September 07, 2021 05:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should talk to China — but not at any price

Sep 3, 2021
2

Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians

Sep 4, 2021
3

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
4

Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India

Sep 3, 2021
5

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
6

China orders Christians to pray for communist martyrs

Sep 6, 2021
7

Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion

Sep 3, 2021
8

Indian bishop gets relief from summons in land case

Sep 3, 2021
9

The greatest depravity: 12-year-old girls sold as 'baby brides'

Sep 3, 2021
10

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sep 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Catholics, Muslims united in US as 9/11 anniversary nears

Michael Saahir (left) and John Mundell stand on Aug. 26 by the sign of the Nur-Allah Islamic Center in Indianapolis. (Photo: Sean Gallagher / archindy.org)

In the days following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, many American Muslims experienced an angry and sometimes violent backlash from their fellow Americans because the men who hijacked the airliners that day had been Muslim extremists.

The Nur-Allah Islamic Center in Indianapolis had multiple bombing threats made against it in the days after 9/11. So, when the Muslims of the center gathered for prayer on the Friday after the attacks, they knew they could become the victims of an attack themselves.

But they weren't alone. Joining them that day were some of their Catholic friends who were members of Focolare, an international lay ecclesial movement in the church that, among other things, promotes unity.

"It was a very emotionally moving experience," said Nur-Allah member David Shaheed, who has also served as a Marion County judge since 1996. "They felt connected to us. They felt that we were friends and neighbors. They put their lives at risk to be with us at such a historically tumultuous and scary time."

John Mundell, a member of St. Pius X Parish on 9/11, was part of the Focolare group that came to Nur-Allah on Sept. 14, 2001.

"That experience was probably one of the most sacred moments of my life," he told The Criterion, archdiocesan newspaper of Indianapolis. "When we walked in as a group and they saw us, you could tell by the look on their faces that they realized that what we had established was real. There was nothing fake or superficial about it."

It was a sacred feeling. Somehow there was the presence of God in this relationship we had established

The Focolare members knew that choosing to stand with their friends at Nur-Allah after bombing threats had been made against their center potentially put their lives in danger. But their mutual relationship was important enough to them that they accepted that risk.

"Our Catholic faith called us to be there with them," said Mundell, now a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Indianapolis. "This was where the rubber met the road. In your gut, you know what the right thing to do is, but you then have to say, 'Yes, we're doing it.'"

Thankfully, no attacks happened on that day. But some members of Nur-Allah so appreciated the solidarity shown to them by their Catholic friends that they joined them for Mass two days later at St. Pius X Church.

"It was reciprocal love," said Mundell. "You reached out in love and then received this kind of wave (of love) back. It was a sacred feeling. Somehow there was the presence of God in this relationship we had established."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In the years that followed the start of the relationship in Indianapolis, the members of Focolare and Nur-Allah hosted meetings of Catholics and Muslims that drew people from across the Midwest. One had taken place in Indianapolis less than two months before 9/11.

But the events of that day quickly deepened their relationship in ways that they could not have imagined.

"There are times when God calls us to unity through pain," said Michael Saahir, the resident imam of Nur-Allah.

That, for him, is an enduring lesson of 9/11, one that he is concerned is being forgotten as the years pass.

"Too often, when the pain subsides, we forget," Saahir said. "We tend to forget too easily. Or we don't even take time to study the lessons that come from it. And the oneness of the human family is the main one."

In recent years, members of Focolare in Indianapolis have become more aware of the pain experienced by their Black Muslim friends because of their race.

"We're not perfect as Americans, as Catholics, in embracing this idea of universal brotherhood and sisterhood," Mundell said. "We have a long way to go. There's a racial aspect that we need to continue to work on and listen to."

It made us realize the uniqueness of that relationship and that it was no longer meant for just us

Focolare and Nur-Allah members are making efforts so that the lessons of 9/11 and other lessons are remembered. In the months and years that have followed that day, people from both faith communities have been invited to parishes across and beyond the archdiocese and to universities to speak about their interreligious experience and relationship.

When Mundell started receiving these invitations, he began to recognize a significance to the simple personal bonds that had been created with his Muslim friends in 1997.

"It made us realize the uniqueness of that relationship and that it was no longer meant for just us," he said. "It was meant to be shared with everyone."

"People need to see a model or example," said Saahir. "I'm grateful that our relationship with Focolare is a model, not just for Muslims and Catholics, but for anyone to see that this is doable and has longevity."

Mundell and Saahir hope the relationship between their two communities will continue into the next generation.

"It's like passing on your faith," Mundell said. "The next generation has to take it on as their own. They have to have their own experience.

"This is something that we'll be doing for the rest of our lives," he added. "The relationships have to be continually renewed and rebuilt."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack
Sep 7, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Sri Lankan media groups seek asylum for Afghan journalists
Sep 7, 2021
Philippine province shuts churches, mosques
Sep 7, 2021
Thai morality push 'last gasp of a declining regime'
Sep 7, 2021
Indonesian diocese under fire over tourism MoU with govt
Sep 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care
Sep 6, 2021
Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition
Sep 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: Not fit for purpose
Sep 6, 2021
Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion
Sep 3, 2021

Features

Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
Filipino fisherman hooks brighter future for his community
Sep 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
An exhausted Guinea

An exhausted Guinea
Looking at Iraq six months after the historic papal visit

Looking at Iraq, six months after the historic papal visit
Mexican bishops denounce revival of Remain in Mexico policy

Mexican bishops denounce revival of 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement

Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement
Is the Church irredeemably flawed

Is the Church “irredeemably flawed”?

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 7 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 7 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples

Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples
May the laws of nations be for the poor

May the laws of nations be for the poor

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.