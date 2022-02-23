X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Catholics in Poland welcome people fleeing threat of war

Archbishop Gadecki asks Polish Catholics to give generously to Caritas and local Caritas agencies to help refugees

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: February 23, 2022 05:47 AM GMT

Updated: February 23, 2022 05:51 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row

Feb 21, 2022
2

Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world

Feb 21, 2022
3

Come clean with UN, Papuan activist tells Indonesian govt

Feb 22, 2022
4

Covid surges as Cambodia counts cost of pandemic

Feb 21, 2022
5

Hun Sen expresses his frustration with Myanmar junta

Feb 22, 2022
6

The human cost of Indonesia's new capital

Feb 21, 2022
7

Indonesian mosques told to keep the noise down

Feb 21, 2022
8

Punjab election a test for Indian PM’s party

Feb 21, 2022
9

Synodal path on track in Philippines, says bishop

Feb 21, 2022
10

South Korea's cyberbullies drive victims to suicide

Feb 21, 2022
Support UCA News
Catholics in Poland welcome people fleeing threat of war

Two young refugees hold hands on the grounds of the arrival centre of the initial reception facility of the eastern German state of Brandenburg in Eisenhuettenstadt on Oct. 25, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

With the "further escalation of tension in Ukraine," the president of the Polish bishops' conference asked Polish Catholics to continue praying for peace but also to be prepared to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

An archbishop in Lviv, Ukraine, made a similar statement, saying people displaced from their homes already were arriving in the western part of the country, and a representative of Catholic Relief Services said the US Catholic international aid organization was prepared to help.

Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki of Poznan, president of the Polish bishops' conference, appealed "to my countrymen for open and hospitable hearts for refugees from Ukraine who will seek refuge from war in Poland."

He made his appeal in a statement posted Feb. 21 on the bishops' website after news that Russian-allied separatists in Eastern Ukraine had increased artillery and mortar attacks and, Feb. 17, had hit a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska, when children were in the building; according to reports, none of the children were injured, but three staff members were.

Archbishop Gadecki's statement was posted before Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the independence of separatists' self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic, a move the US government said was against international law.

Encouraging Poles to continue praying for peace, the archbishop told them: "Everyone has the right to live in peace and security. Everyone has the right to seek for themselves and their loved ones conditions that will ensure a safe life."

We recognize that the humanitarian crisis resulting from an invasion of Ukraine would completely overwhelm the capacity of the aid agencies in the region

Even before the threat of war became so real, the archbishop said, Poland "opened its doors to newcomers from Ukraine, who live among us, work with us, pray in Polish churches and study in Polish schools."

Archbishop Gadecki asked Polish Catholics to give generously to Caritas Poland and their local parish Caritas agencies to help refugees; the agencies, he said, are making plans to increase refugee support programs "in case of further escalation of tension and military action."

In Lviv, Archbishop Mieczyslaw Mokrzycki said while the church still hoped for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis, "we are ready to welcome people in churches, provide them with food and water. We have organized first-aid courses for priests, religious and laypeople to care for the injured if necessary."

He told the pontifical aid agency Aid to the Church in Need that vacant houses had been rented and were being used as shelters for the displaced.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In Baltimore, Sean Callahan, president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services, said the agency was working with Caritas Ukraine preparing to provide assistance to civilians affected by an escalating conflict.

"At the same time, we recognize that the humanitarian crisis resulting from an invasion of Ukraine would completely overwhelm the capacity of the aid agencies in the region. The freezing winter temperatures, likely damage to health facilities and other vital infrastructure, and the enormity of the civilian population in harm's way could lead to suffering on a scale we have not seen in Europe in our lifetimes."

He said he hoped and prayed that "diplomacy prevails, and the situation comes to a peaceful resolution."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korea moves on with weapons development despite sanctions: UN report
North Korea moves on with weapons development despite sanctions: UN report
Vatican official launches nunciature in Abu Dhabi
Vatican official launches nunciature in Abu Dhabi
US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms
US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms
US Catholics urged to lobby against capital punishment
US Catholics urged to lobby against capital punishment
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Support Us

Latest News

Duterte appointee to Philippine Supreme Court criticized
Feb 24, 2022
Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist
Feb 24, 2022
Indonesia's plan to divide Papuan provinces raises concern
Feb 24, 2022
Pakistani clerics declare violence over blasphemy un-Islamic
Feb 24, 2022
Indonesian cardinal tells Catholics to uphold human dignity
Feb 24, 2022
Christian Miss Pakistan prefers charity to glamour
Feb 24, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist
Feb 24, 2022
The most precious resource of all
Feb 23, 2022
Remembering the Philippines' 1986 People Power Revolution
Feb 22, 2022
Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Feb 21, 2022
Letter from Rome: Cleric in sex abuse case crashes Vatican conference
Feb 21, 2022

Features

A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
A true sister of mercy
Feb 23, 2022
Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Feb 22, 2022
Shadowy messengers deliver threats to Hong Kong civil society
Feb 22, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
How Putin is exploiting Orthodox rivalries in Ukraine

How Putin is exploiting Orthodox rivalries in Ukraine
Ukraine a European response

Ukraine, a European response
A threat to justice everywhere

A threat to justice everywhere
Rural missionaries help financially empower African women

Rural missionaries help financially empower African women
Pope invites everyone to make Ash Wednesday a day of prayer fasting for peace in Ukraine

Pope invites everyone to make Ash Wednesday a day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.