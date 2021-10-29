Catholics fight for religious freedom

Two Korean Catholic nuns are languishing in a jail in Nepal more than six weeks after police arrested them on charges of conversion.

Sister Gemma Lucia Kim and Sister Martha Park Byongsuk of the Sisters of St. Paul of Chartres congregation were arrested on September 14. They were kept in police custody until September 27 and sent to a district prison after bail was denied.

Sister Martha Park Byongsuk enjoys a midday meal with the children at St. Paul’s Happy Home in Pokhara Bus-Park slum in Nepal. She and her companion have been detained over religious conversion charges. (Photo: globalsistersreport.org)

The nuns work among poor slum children in Pokhara, about 200 kilometers from capital Kathmandu. Bishop Paul Simick, apostolic vicar of Nepal, said the Catholic community was shocked over the arrest and bail denial of the elderly nuns. He said the allegation against the nuns is baseless and unjust.

Police also arrested two other Koreans — a lay Catholic and a Protestant pastor — on similar charges. Rights groups have documented increased hostility against Christians in Hindu-majority Nepal since it amended its Penal Code in 2018 to outlaw conversion.

Indian Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, is facing a federal probe on money-laundering charges.

The anti money laundering agency, Enforcement Directorate has launched an investigation into the sale of church land resulting in a loss of 10 million US dollars to the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly in Kerala state.

Cardinal George Alencherry with Pope Francis. (Photo: Facebook)

A church official said the move is a part of a conspiracy to tarnish the church and its leader as a local court and a special police team cleared the cardinal of any wrongdoing.

In 2017, a group of priests in the archdiocese accused Cardinal Alencherry of bypassing church rules and selling off several plots of land at a massive financial loss. The Vatican also probed the cardinal and removed him from the post of archbishop, but he remains the head of the church.

Deadly street violence erupted in Muridke city of Pakistan as thousands of members of a radical Islamist party clashed with police. At least 10 people including three policemen have died since last week as some 7,000 supporters of TLP or Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan blocked roads.

The banned outfit is demanding the release of its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi and the expulsion of the French ambassador over cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad. Rizvi was arrested in April and the TLP was banned following violent anti-France protests.

Bishop John Joseph (in glasses) with Christian protesters in Faisalabad in 1992. (Photo supplied)

The federal government has released about 350 TLP activists and announced cases against others would be withdrawn. In April, TLP held rallies for days, leaving roads paralyzed and six police officers dead in violent clashes.

Catholic lawyer Akmal Bhatti sparked a social media debate by asking whether minorities should follow TLP’s example by protesting to stop rampant forced conversion of minority girls and women.

The international community has urged the ASEAN or Association of Southeast Asian Nations to take concrete action to hold Myanmar’s military junta accountable to bring an end to the country’s political crisis.

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights made the appeal as it held a three-day summit with world leaders including US President Joe Biden with Myanmar top on the agenda. The 10-member ASEAN bloc barred Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing from attending the summit this week.

US President Joe Biden takes part in the ASEAN-US Summit on the sidelines of the 2021 ASEAN summit held online via a live video conference in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. (Photo: AFP)

About 1,200 people have been killed by the junta since the coup in a bloody crackdown against anti-coup protesters and civil resistance groups in urban and rural areas.

Tens of thousands of people, including ethnic communities in Christian-majority states, have been displaced and thousands have fled to neighboring India and Thailand. Hundreds of economic migrants who fled to Thailand to evade endemic poverty have been arrested in recent weeks.

A court in Cambodia has sentenced 10 youth activists and four former supporters of Cambodia National Rescue Party or CNRP, a banned opposition political party, to 20 months to two years in jail.