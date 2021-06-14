X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Indonesia

Catholics criticize Indonesian plan to tax schools

Institutions struggling to make ends meet will be made to suffer, educational experts warn

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: June 14, 2021 09:03 AM GMT

Updated: June 14, 2021 09:14 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Uyghur exiles recall horrific crimes in China

Jun 11, 2021
2

Uphill battle for survival for religious, ethnic minorities in Asia

Jun 11, 2021
3

Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal

Jun 14, 2021
4

Philippine church groups join anti-Duterte coalition

Jun 14, 2021
5

Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?

Jun 11, 2021
6

Indonesia arrests Papuan leader over 'fake news'

Jun 11, 2021
7

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jun 11, 2021
8

Poverty must be tackled to end shame of India's child labor

Jun 12, 2021
9

Timor-Leste court postpones ex-priest's trial for fifth time

Jun 11, 2021
10

Call for security for Pakistani blasphemy lawyer after threats

Jun 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Catholics criticize Indonesian plan to tax schools

Children attend classes at Good Shepherd Catholic Elementary School in Abepura, Papua, in this 2018 file photo. (Photo: Ryan Dagur/UCA News)

Catholic groups in Indonesia have criticized a draft bill that would impose a tax on educational services, which the government claims is part of efforts to spur economic recovery following the slump caused by Covid-19.

The bill proposed by the Ministry of Finance to parliament to amend the 1983 tax law would mean educational services would no longer be exempt from taxation.

Speaking during a webinar involving Catholic school administrators and finance ministry officials on June 13, Franciscan Father Vinsensius Darmin Mbula, head of the National Council of Catholic Education, condemned the draft, calling it impossible to apply to Catholic schools that are not profit-oriented.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Catholic schools are a form of church service, which are managed to implement the government's mission to educate the nation," he said.

He said the financial status of Catholic schools is diverse and although there are schools with good finances, surplus wealth is usually distributed to poorer schools.

"This is part of the implementation of the principles of solidarity and subsidiarity. If taxes are imposed it will have a knock-on effect, especially on the poorer schools since many have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic," Father Mbula told UCA News.

To be able to pay teachers and other staff will be more difficult if they have to cope with the burden of taxation

Opposition to taxation has also been voiced by Islamic organizations.

Arifin Junaidi from Nahdatul Ulama — Indonesia’s largest Muslim organization which oversees 21,000 schools — said most of its schools are in remote and disadvantaged areas where tuition fees are low.

"To be able to pay teachers and other staff will be more difficult if they have to cope with the burden of taxation," he said.

Haedar Nasir, chairman of Muhammadiyah — the second-largest Islamic organization — said the draft bill was unconstitutional as the charter mandates that every citizen has the right to an education, every citizen is obliged to attend basic education and the government is obliged to pay for it.

Related News

Yustinus Prastowo, an adviser to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, told the webinar that the draft would be deliberated in the lower house of parliament and would not be implemented in the near future.

He said the draft was prepared within the framework of tax reform, which invites all parties to help the economy recover.

Prastowo said the country needed to extricate itself from debt. Other sectors exempted from tax will also lose that status, he said.

However, Prastowo said, implementation of taxes will not be uniform for all, and there will be exceptions for the education sector as it is a social one and not profit-oriented.

"The government will look at what parameters to implement here," he said.

Also Read

Thais left in the lurch as mass vaccination falters
Thais left in the lurch as mass vaccination falters
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
A call for religious reform
A call for religious reform
Philippine church groups join anti-Duterte coalition
Philippine church groups join anti-Duterte coalition
Myanmar's anti-junta movement shows support for Rohingya
Myanmar's anti-junta movement shows support for Rohingya
Junta trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi to hear first testimony
Junta trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi to hear first testimony

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

National Right to Life decries new US abortion bill
Jun 15, 2021
Thais left in the lurch as mass vaccination falters
Jun 15, 2021
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal
Jun 14, 2021
Sri Lankan Catholics celebrate St. Anthony's feast remotely
Jun 14, 2021
A call for religious reform
Jun 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A call for religious reform
Jun 14, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis endorses Cardinal Marx
Jun 14, 2021
Suffer the children: Laos does little to tackle child labor
Jun 14, 2021
Poverty must be tackled to end shame of India's child labor
Jun 12, 2021
A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia
Jun 11, 2021

Features

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader
Jun 12, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
At the Vatican court

At the Vatican court
Dont use Eucharist as a political weapon US Catholic priests group tells bishops

Don’t use Eucharist as a political weapon, US Catholic priests' group tells bishops
Catholic Church in Malawi tackles national crisis of education

Catholic Church in Malawi tackles national crisis of education
French archdiocese freed from 18 years of abusive leadership

French archdiocese freed from 18 years of abusive leadership

What to do when a bad bishop refuses to resign

What to do when a bad bishop refuses to resign
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 15 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 15 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, May Your love for us be our strength in loving others

Lord Jesus, May Your love for us be our strength in loving others
Grant us the ability, O God, to know the power of your grace

Grant us the ability, O God, to know the power of your grace
St. Germaine Cousin | Saint of the Day

St. Germaine Cousin | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.