India

Catholics celebrate as India's Eastern rtie Church leaders step down

Cardinal George Alencherry of Syro-Malabar Church resigned along with apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese

Catholics celebrate as India's Eastern rtie Church leaders step down

The Archbishop's House of Ernakulam-Angamaly in Kerala's commercial capital Kochi. (Photo: UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 09, 2023 05:10 AM GMT

Updated: December 09, 2023 05:49 AM GMT

Catholics in an Indian archdiocese celebrated the resignations of two senior leaders of their Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church by distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers.

Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Church and major archbishop based in southern Kerala state, and Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, the apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, resigned on Dec. 7 amid an ongoing crisis linked to a protracted liturgy dispute.

Father Jose Vailikodath, public relations officer of the Archdiocesan Protection Committee said the resignations of the prelates are a vindication of their stand.

The priest in a Dec. 8 statement said the Vatican’s acceptance of Alencherry’s resignation was the culmination of his “unjust and insincere service as major archbishop of the Church.”

“It is the end of dark ages in our Church,” said a jubilant Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency that spearheaded protests against the leaders.

However, another lay leader cautioned that the fight is not yet over and will continue until “the Church leadership accepts our demand for continuing with our traditional Mass.”

Jemy Augustine, an office bearer of the Almaya Munnettam or lay movement, told UCA News on Dec. 8 that they will continue to demand “restitution of the losses the archdiocese incurred due to arbitrary and illegal actions on the part of Alencherry.”

“We want our Cathedral and minor seminaries, which have remained closed for months, to be reopened immediately,” he said.

The lay leader also sought an apology from the Church leadership for its delay in acting on the series of complaints against Alencherry and Thazhath for their “illegal actions.”

The priest and lay leaders said the liturgy dispute “was brought to prominence as part of a strategy to divert attention of people from the land scam” in which Alencherry faces multiple police probes and civil cases for allegedly selling off Church lands, incurring a loss of about US$10 million to the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese.

Though the liturgy dispute dates back to 1970, the Synod of Bishops introduced a uniform mode of Mass in 1999, but due to opposition it was shelved and nobody made any demand for its revival.

But suddenly, the synod in August 2021 ordered all the 35 dioceses of the Church to adopt the uniform mode of Mass with effect from November of the same year.

The liturgy crisis deepened after a large section of priests and lay people in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly refused to follow the direction of the synod.

The synod-approved liturgy required celebrants to face the altar during the Eucharistic prayer of the Mass. But priests and the people of the archdiocese insisted that they want to continue with the traditional Mass with the celebrant facing the people during the entire Mass.

The Vatican appointed Thazhath the apostolic administrator on July 30, 2022, to find an amicable settlement to the liturgy dispute in the Church. 

But his dictatorial style of functioning further deepened the crisis in the archdiocese and the priests and people openly called for his boycott. Their protests led to police intervention and the closure of the Cathedral and minor seminaries.

The Vatican then appointed Jesuit Archbishop Cyril Vasil from Slovakia as the papal delegate to settle the crisis through dialogue. He landed in Kerala in August 2023 but ended up further aggravating the crisis with his aggressive steps.

Cardinal Alencherry took charge as head of the Syro-Malabar Church on May 29, 2011. A year later in 2012, Pope Benedict XVI nominated him to the College of Cardinals.

He lost face due to the land scam and was stripped of his administrative powers in 2018 when the Vatican appointed Bishop Jacob Manathodath of Palghat, as apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

Though 78-year-old Alencherry denied all the allegations against him people refused to believe him. He faces 14 criminal cases related to the alleged land scam and is currently out on bail.

Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Tharayil of the Syro-Malabar Archeparchy of Changanacherry, the home diocese of Cardinal Alencherry, came out in his support after the resignation.

The prelate, in a video message, lauded Cardinal Alencherry for his exemplary work, especially his bold decision to bring unity among the Syro-Malabar dioceseses by introducing the uniform mode of Mass.

Cardinal Alencherry was being blamed for bringing in more unity in liturgy rather than division, he said.

