Catholics caution Philippine govt against Chinese aid

Young boys seek money and food from passing drivers along a road in typhoon-hit Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province in the Philippines on Dec. 23. (Photo: Ferdinandh Cabrera/AFP)

Catholics in Bacolod Diocese in the Visayas region have cautioned the Philippine government against accepting China’s aid to help victims of Super Typhoon Rai

Chinese ambassador Huang Xilian on Dec. 22 offered US$1 million as cash aid and 4,725 tons of rice to the typhoon-hit Southeast Asian country.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte accepted the aid and thanked the Chinese government.

The San Lorenzo Ruiz group, comprising representatives from various parishes in the region, said the Philippine government must scrutinize if there were any “strings attached” before accepting Chinese aid.

“The country is in need of money because we are still recovering from the pandemic. Now a natural calamity has hit us. But this does not mean we should put our defenses down while accepting these big donations,” the group said in a Facebook post on Dec. 23.

They further said the Duterte government must exercise caution to avoid falling into a debt trap like fellow developing nation Bangladesh, whose 6.81 percent external debt is now Chinese money.

China and the Philippines are close and friendly neighbors who always help and support each other through trying times

“Let us be careful because all this could lead us towards a debt trap. These donations may lead to debts later on. Everyone must look at this deal because the million dollars may be a donation but the succeeding millions, if any, would be in the form of debt,” the group added.

The Chinese ambassador said the cash was allocated by the Chinese government for relief and recovery efforts by the Philippine government in badly hit provinces such as the Surigao, Siargao and Dinagat islands in the Visayas region.

The Chinese embassy likewise offered 20,000 food packages containing rice, canned goods and noodles to be distributed to thousands of displaced families in Cebu, Leyte and Bohol provinces.

Ambassador Huang said the efforts were proof of China’s “sincere” efforts to help the Filipino people to the best of its ability.

“China and the Philippines are close and friendly neighbors who always help and support each other through trying times,” the ambassador told the media.

Father Michael de Leon of Nueva Caceres Archdiocese, however, said lawmakers must be on guard before accepting the aid, especially when China did not recognize The Hague ruling on the West Philippine Sea.

In 2019, the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague invalidated China’s claim that gave exclusive jurisdiction to the Philippines to an exclusive economic zone or up to 200 nautical miles from its coast.

“China did not comply with its obligations under The Hague ruling. Its bases and improvements remain in the West Philippine Sea and they have continued to refuse that the Philippines has won the case. What makes us think they are donating these aids out of generosity?” Father de Leon said.

“China has invested in certain candidates [in the Philippines] which we call Manchurian candidates. Let us be watchful,” he added.