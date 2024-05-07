News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Catholics, Buddhists must work for peace: Vatican officials

Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue releases a message to Buddhists as they commemorate Vesak
Buddhists in Sri Lanka gather at the Kelaniya Buddhist temple to offer prayers on a religious festival.

Buddhists in Sri Lanka gather at the Kelaniya Buddhist temple to offer prayers on a religious festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service
Published: May 07, 2024 05:03 AM GMT
Updated: May 07, 2024 05:04 AM GMT

Catholics and Buddhists abhor war, but the increasing number of armed conflicts in the world show a need for believers to take practical steps to overcome hatred and to promote reconciliation, said officials of the Vatican Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue.

Writing to Buddhists around the world preparing to celebrate Vesak, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of the Buddha, dicastery officials said, "The continuing escalation of conflicts worldwide calls for renewed attention to the critical issue of peace and deeper reflection on our own role in overcoming the obstacles standing in the way of its growth."

The Vesak message, signed by Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, dicastery prefect, and Msgr. Indunil Janakaratne Kankanamalage, secretary, was released by the Vatican on May 6. Most Buddhists will celebrate Vesak on May 23 this year.

"In addition to our constant prayers and hopes, the current situation demands of us vigorous efforts," they said. "To do our part in bringing an end to the hatred and the desire for vengeance that lead to war, and in healing the wounds that warfare has inflicted on humanity and the earth, our common home, we need to strengthen our commitment to work for reconciliation and resilience."

The dicastery officials said that "the deeper causes of conflicts and violence" must be addressed, and they quoted the late South African Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who said, "Forgiving and being reconciled are not about pretending that things are other than they are. It is not patting one another on the back and turning a blind eye to the wrong. True reconciliation exposes the awfulness, the abuse, the pain, the degradation, the truth."

The teaching of Christianity and Buddhism and the example of revered practitioners of the two faiths show that "when forgiveness is sought, and broken relationships healed, those who were estranged are reconciled and harmony is restored," the message said. With reconciliation and resilience past wounds can be healed and strong bonds forged that make it possible "to meet life's challenges with fortitude and optimism."

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Cardinal Ayuso and Msgr. Kankanamalage cited Venerable Maha Ghosananda, a Buddhist "witness to the horrors of the Cambodian genocide," who taught of the need "to remove the landmines of hatred from our hearts," and they quoted Pope Francis on learning to "cultivate a penitential memory" that does not ignore past hurts but acknowledges them while seeking a new start.

"All of us are called to rediscover and treasure these values found within our respective traditions, to make better known the spiritual figures who embodied them, and to walk together for the sake of peace," the message said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Melchior Hongzhen Shi of Tianjin, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Julius Marandi of Dumka , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Peter Kieu Cong Tung of Phat Diem, Vietnam
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Wayne Francis Berndt of Naha, Japan
Read More...
Latest News
Four held in Indonesia for attacking Catholic students
Four held in Indonesia for attacking Catholic students
Filipino journalist’s confessed killer gets 16 years
Filipino journalist’s confessed killer gets 16 years
Sex as politics during India’s general election
Sex as politics during India’s general election
Hailstorm wreaks havoc in India’s Manipur
Hailstorm wreaks havoc in India’s Manipur
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.