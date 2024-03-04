News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Catholics back women’s manifesto ahead of India’s polls

The 13-point demand list will be handed over to all political parties before polls in May
Women take part in the function to release the 'Women’s Manifesto 2024' in Varanasi on March 3.

Women take part in the function to release the 'Women’s Manifesto 2024' in Varanasi on March 3. (Photo: Supplied)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 04, 2024 11:45 AM GMT
Updated: March 04, 2024 12:13 PM GMT

Nuns and priests have come together along with over 2,000 women to release a “women’s manifesto” in the constituency where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election in the polls in May in India.

At the function in the Varanasi parliament constituency in northern Uttar Pradesh on March 3, they urged all political parties to take steps to curb gender-related violence including female foeticide in the country.

The latest state-run National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) annual report in 2022 revealed a distressing rise of 4 percent in crimes against women. The cases mainly deal with cruelty by husbands and relatives, abductions, assaults, and rapes.

In the manifesto, released at the Mahila Adhikar Sammelan (Women's Rights Conclave), attended by women from rural areas adjacent to Varanasi, they listed 13 demands to political parties.

“We organized the gathering to celebrate International Women’s Day which falls on March 8,” said Father Anand Mathew.

Mathew from the Indian Missionary Society (IMS) based in Varanasi, said that the manifesto will be handed over to all political parties contesting the national polls scheduled in April-May.

The “Women’s Manifesto 2024” highlights major demands by women ahead of the elections.

The manifesto appeals to political parties to accelerate the probe in cases victimizing women. It seeks an end to female foeticide and wants more women in the police force.

The women stressed the need to restore their dignity in all spheres of life.

The manifesto demands a 50 percent representation for women in all legislative bodies like the Lok Sabha (lower house of Indian parliament), state assemblies, and local bodies and wants to make education free for girls up to graduation.

Members of the Conference of Religious of India and the Forum of Religious for Justice and Peace took part in the event, Father Mathew added.

India has 968 million voters among its 1.41 billion people and close to 50 percent of them are women.

“It is true that governments do many things for women. But in reality, their grievances are not addressed,” said Sister Bencita Emmanuel from the Missionary Sisters of Queen of the Apostles.

 “We have decided to back only those candidates who support women, added the nun who is also a social worker based in Varanasi.

Christians make up 2.3 percent of India's massive population.

