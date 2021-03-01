X
Your Daily Mass
UCA News
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Catholics and Protestants unite in Bangladesh for gathering

Thousands of Christians from different denominations attend Blessed Wednesday to satisfy their spiritual hunger

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom, Kushtia

Updated: March 01, 2021 08:52 AM GMT
Catholics and Protestants unite in Bangladesh for gathering

Around 6,000 Christians from different denominations attended the Blessed Wednesday gathering at Nittyanandapur St. Thomas Church on Feb. 23-24. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

Christians in Bangladesh have had a tradition of setting aside every Wednesday in Lent to thank God for keeping them safe during a cholera epidemic, something that has only become more poignant during this coronavirus pandemic.

“I used to come to this thanksgiving gathering with my parents. My father was a schoolteacher but sang religious songs and I sing like my father, but I am a farmer,” said Bishownath Adhikary, 45, as he attended the Blessed Wednesday service at Nittyanandapur St. Thomas Church in Bangladesh's Kushtia Diocese.

“When I sing religious songs I get spiritual food. No matter how much I am in turmoil, I get peace by singing these songs,” Adhikary told UCA News.

The Catholic from Our Lady of Rosary Church of Jessore district of Khulna Diocese was accompanied by his wife and two children at the Feb. 24 service.

Click here to read the full article

