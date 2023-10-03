Catholicism redefines societal roles in Japanese society

What brought you to study Catholics in Japan?

I was born and brought up in Japan, where Shinto and Buddhism are the dominant religious traditions. These two traditions have intermingled with each other for centuries. They have been inseparable for an extended period of time. In Japan, a Buddhist celestial being may appear as a Shinto deity, and vice versa. In Japan, a profession of faith in only one god, or even one religious tradition, is something foreign.

For me, it made sense to explore the monotheistic tradition from another perspective. Initially, in my research proposal prepared in Canada, I set out to study the influence of globalization and the many layers of discourses of Westernization on Japanese people, using Roman Catholic laity as a window. But when I started my research, the focus shifted pretty much right away.

How strong is the Church in Japan?

Catholicism in Japan is as old as, say, it is in Canada. The missionaries arrived in Japan during a period of civil war in the mid-16th century. Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier first came to Japan in 1549.

Perhaps, the most successful time of the mission was the initial 100 years, and some scholars call this period “Japan's Christian Century.” After that, there was a long period of proscription, in which the tradition was banned, and all the missionaries were expelled.

Some Christians abandoned their faith, but many practiced their faith as hidden Christians. Communities kept the tradition alive without clergy, which is pretty remarkable. That lasted for over 250 years until the opening of the country in the 19th century.

Christianity never thrived in Japan. The long period of proscription did leave a negative mark on the tradition, and today the number of Catholics remains very small. Officially, there are about 435,000 Catholics in Japan. It is tiny in terms of number — just 0.342 percent of the total population. Nevertheless, the tradition has over 400 years of history.

Can you tell us about the three Catholic communities your book explores?

The Archdiocese of Tokyo is the most extensive diocese in Japan and I conducted my field work there between 2006 and 2007.

I visited two different parishes and one Catholic Charismatic renewal group. The parishes are different in both their orientation and pastors’ orientation.

One was an ordinary neighborhood parish led by a popular priest at the time. This priest belonged to the Archdiocese of Tokyo, so he was locally rooted. I called this parish the Terada Church in my book.

The other one was a parish of large congregation with multilingual non-Japanese members, as well as a large number of Japanese members. This parish was entrusted to a religious order, so there are many non-Japanese priests serving this parish. I call this church Our Lady of the Assumption Church in my book.

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal group that I studied consisted of members from various parishes within Tokyo and surrounding areas. Some of the members joined the group from neighboring dioceses.

With the developed network of subways and trains, the Catholics often chose their parishes based on the priests that they liked and the sermons that they liked. On my part, I focused on the groups that were active at the time of my fieldwork. Some of the same people frequented all of the three venues that I studied during my fieldwork.

What's the main finding of your research?

The main takeaway from the work is the transformation that the converts go through in shaping one's subjectivity and sense of self. The core teaching of believing in one ultimate authority, in this case, the Christian God, gives the Japanese people a measure to break away from conventional societal values rooted in the norms and expectations of others.

In other words, the Christian or Roman Catholic worldview provides the laity with an alternative way of being a person that is significantly different from the so-called Japanese way of being a person. Often, this is a welcome change for the believers. They feel liberated from a sense of self previously dictated by certain societal expectations that pressure them to perform a given societal role.

What sort of social expectations are you referring to?

When I started talking to people in my fieldwork, there was a consistent voice that maintaining human relationships is a heavy burden in Japan. This was discussed not in my discussion about the faith in Catholicism, but in conversations about conducting oneself as a regular, normal Japanese person.

I remember specifically about a woman who chose to go to a parish with a large number of people, which was even geographically far away from where she lived. This kind of parish setup provided her with anonymity even in the context of religious life. She was trying to avoid any complication of the webs of human relationships she was having in the place she lived.

She emphasized that she does not like her religious life complicating her human relationships. She was interested in the relationship with her God, but not so much with other parishioners.

Are you saying Catholics don’t care about their parish community?

What I said may sound cold to some but let me explain a bit further. There is a fair amount of scholarly literature on a Japanese sense of self as “relational.” In other words, in understanding who they are, people tend to emphasize their societal role in a given context. For example, being a dutiful daughter-in-law, a mother who attends to all the needs of the family members, or in the case of men, a man who can provide for the family.

These are some of the societal expectations placed upon them for the virtue of their standing, and their position in society. If you think of it though, these have really nothing to do with who they are in terms of aspiration or personality. But there is a general rule in society that one should conform to one's positional self. To be sure, knowing one’s stand in society runs deep in Japanese society.

One cannot speak a sentence without knowing where one stands in a group, as we have a different mode of speech that demarcates one's rank in the context of a group when we are speaking. Similarly, where one sits is also dictated by one's relational position in a group. In a formal setting, one should know one's relational status to figure out an appropriate place to sit.

The woman referred to earlier chose a parish away from her neighborhood because she was looking for a “clean break” from entangled webs of human relationships in her local contexts. She gave me the impression that she was interested in establishing quiet solitude in which she could communicate with God. I felt that her approach was also respectable; she was in search of spiritual solace, and at that point in her life, religious community building was not her priority. I should note that a small, local parish typically makes much effort to create a sense of community. So, the woman was not necessarily a representative of Japanese parish members.

A fully-fledged adult in Japan must know one's rank. It is deep in our consciousness. In my book, I discuss the historical influence of Neo-Confucianism in shaping this type of human ideals among Japanese people. I should also emphasize that I discussed that these societal norms and expectations have been nurtured over many centuries by the intellectual and political elites who selectively used and modified the teaching of Confucianism. This is something the Japanese eventually created out of the body of ideas transmitted originally from China.

How did the Christian tradition help people move away from these societal expectations?

As I interviewed Catholics, gradually I realized that they're happy because they can leave behind the human ideals dictated by societal roles often idealized using Neo-Confucianism, and its inspired relational idioms.

Once the laity can establish a strong relationship with God, that would be a new solid anchor point from which one can act. In this type of relationship, the given context does not change one's position. One can be solely rooted in the anchor point, that is your God. Here, I think, Catholicism in Japan being a minority is key.

It is an alternative worldview that would provide the laity relief and release from the conventional and relationally binding sense of self.

Could you explain the impact of ‘realignment of the self’ on Japanese Catholic life today?

I touched upon some of the realignments that one goes through when one deepens one's faith. But, as I previously mentioned, in Japan individuals are always demanded to locate themselves in a societal context.

For example, who is your senior, who is your junior, or who are your peers? Also, one needs to consider gender as another constitutive element of this sort of social hierarchy. But once you immerse yourself in the teaching of Catholicism, the notion of a person dictated by a societal position significantly weakens.

For example, I met a woman who had recently converted to the Catholic faith at one of the parishes that I studied in Tokyo. It is the one that is a local neighborhood type of parish, the Terada Church. She said that she was always amazed to see how different kinds of people intermingled in this church — people of different ages, genders, and classes. Although she only mentioned age differences.

Talking to different kinds of people may sound normal for people in Western nations. But in the context of Japan, this is something unusual and novel, as this woman attested.

For example, in my current teaching setup, I teach in a Japanese university where the teaching medium is English. But when seniors and juniors — students having only a year of difference — are put together as small discussion groups, we can sense a hesitation to speak freely. They hesitate to contradict others as they feel they must respect the senpai, their seniors.

For me, this would create a pedagogical challenge. However, it is a relief that students have to speak in English so that they do not have to use their respectful mode of speech to their seniors. If they speak in the Japanese language, they have to figure out who is one year or two years older than them and decide how to speak. It is a bit complicated and makes the university setting unproductive, I would say.

Once someone embraces a Catholic worldview, this aspect of the societal norm can be weakened, and they feel at ease talking to people of different age groups. But another element could be that the Catholics are a minority. So there is that sense of solidarity.

Even if one thinks that it is okay to speak to people of different ages in a parish, it doesn't mean that a Japanese person would behave disrespectfully to those who are older. He or she would use a respectful mode of speech to older people. But at the same time would feel much closer to them as a fellow human, who are on a similar plane.

In other words, the Catholic worldview would provide a level playing field in which one can play one's game as a human person, who is not diminished based on his or her social position.

Your book indicates that many newly converted Japanese Christians prefer to hide their religion. But why?

For example, I met a woman who did not tell her husband that she was a Catholic for around 14 years. She told her husband that she was off shopping when she was going to Mass.

But one day his colleague asked him whether his wife belonged to the same parish as his colleague. That led her husband to question his wife. “Are you Elizabeth?” he asked her. Elizabeth is her baptismal name.

Through my fieldwork, I realize that this is not an isolated case, but something consistently seen across the area. I could only talk about two reasons. The first one is that the word “religion” is often associated with negative images in Japan.

The word religion acquired a negative connotation in Japan. For example, there was a sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system in 1995 by a new religious group. Several people died, and a large number of commuters were injured by the gas. This difficult incident still lingers in people’s minds as something linked to religion. In 21st-century Japan, sadly, most people maintain a negative image of religion. We all agree that Roman Catholicism is one of the most known religions in the world. So, some Japanese Catholics are hesitant to claim their religious identity.

The second element I can say is that historically, Japanese people practice religion as a household (and not as an individual). The household of such and such, and not a person, belongs to the local Buddhist temple.

This practice of registering the household as a parish member has a deep connection to the anti-Christian decree. During the proscription period, the government used Buddhist temples to control people. One needed to register with the local Buddhist temple to prove that they were not Christian. In this legacy, a Buddhist-household nexus is somehow felt in contemporary Japan.

In the Japanese gender division of labor, women typically are responsible for what I call “cultic affairs.” What I mean by this is that women are responsible for paying annual fees for Buddhist temples, arranging memorial services for deceased family members, and taking care of household Buddhist altars. Older generations are trained to take care of these household Buddhist altars, and many of my research participants are from those generations. Women do not want to be looked at as somebody who does not care about the religion of the household for which they are responsible.

Under such circumstances, it becomes much easier to be silent about their faith and do whatever is needed to take care of the Buddhist household businesses and quietly practice their own faith in Catholicism. It is a strategy for them to maintain one's integrity and a kind of negotiation that women take up in life.

What has been the most challenging during your research?

One of the challenges that I had was that I felt bad about not hanging out with the same group of people in the respective field site. In a society where the maintenance of human relationships is key, I felt like I was betraying people when I did not always associate with the same group of people. However, I needed to collect as many interviews and narratives as possible to complete my research. So I always tried to sit alone so that I could approach people who had never spoken to me, and that's one of the challenges.

Another challenge, which may be much bigger, is that Tokyo is one of the largest cities in the world, and there are numerous Catholic communities. Although the total Catholic population is small in Japan, there is a sizable number of Filipino Catholics. There are also groups such as a Polish-speaking congregation, a group that offered Masses for aborted fetuses, a Catholic bar established by a French priest as sort of an outreach post for Japanese men, or a Zen training center established by a German Jesuit priest. In addition, there are numerous study groups in Japanese.

The possibilities that I could pursue were tremendous and seemed unlimited. I could not explore everything. It was a pity, but it was a solid reality, and I was only one person. I did explore three venues and it was quite busy, to say the least. But I am very grateful for the experience that I had.

How is your research impacting your own understanding of Catholicism?

For me, it was interesting to learn Christianity as a minority tradition. When people hear about Catholicism in the West, it is often associated with the grandeur and the authority maintained over centuries. For example, Catholic buildings in Europe, represent such legacy of Roman Catholicism.

But in Japan, historically, Buddhism occupies such prominence. Not surprisingly, Buddhism had a long history of having deep ties to temporal authorities. On the other hand, Catholics were a national villain in Japanese history, and there is not much temporal or secular benefit to being a Catholic in Japan. Paradoxically, I think that is benefiting the Catholic Church in Japan.

It is difficult to be a nominal Catholic in the hostile environment of the Japanese context. Over time, only those who have faith remain. They are only a small community of people, but they are kind of ardent Catholics.

I also noticed that what I read about Christianity in Asia, Africa, and Oceania is somewhat similar to what I discovered in Tokyo. As I read some of the anthropological work on Christianity, say in Papua New Guinea or Ghana, for example, Christianity is not a dominant cultural force in such places.

In these places, the newly embraced Christian identity seems similar to what I found in Tokyo. One is able to sever ties with a larger social network by establishing a stronger tie to an invisible Christian God. This is a point explored largely by those who are in the field of anthropology of Christianity.

We need to be careful in saying anything grandeur because the context and history differ from place to place. However, I think there is enough similarity that warrants lively discussions about the change in the sense of self among these converts, and my current work also fits into such a large discussion of Christianity as a cultural force to bring change to one's subjectivity.

Latest News