South Korea

Catholicism 'most trusted religion' in South Korea

Korean Catholic Church which once was a ‘receiving church’ has evolved into a ‘sharing church’ since 1992

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul Archdiocese celebrates a memorial Mass at Myeongdong Cathedral to mark the 112th death anniversary of Catholic patriot Ahn Jung-geun on March 26, 2022. (Photo; Seoul Archdiocese)

Published: March 01, 2023 06:23 AM GMT

Updated: March 01, 2023 06:48 AM GMT

The Catholic Church in South Korea is the most trusted religious group on the peninsula, according to a recent survey.

Among those surveyed, 21.4 percent of respondents revealed that they had more trust in Catholicism in comparison to other religions in the country.

The "2023 Korean Church Social Trust Survey" was conducted by G&Com Research on behalf of the Christian Ethics Practice Movement from Jan. 11 to 15 among 1,000 men and women over 19 years of age, the Catholic Times reported on Feb. 27.

According to the survey, Protestantism came second with 16.5 percent of respondents supporting it, while Buddhism occupied third spot with 15.7 percent.

However, in comparison to 2020 data, the overall reliability of Catholicism, Protestantism, and Buddhism declined.

The survey report was released on Feb. 16, at the 100th Anniversary Memorial Hall of Korean Churches in Seoul, the Catholic Times said.

It also provided an analysis of the trust level of respondents based on their income levels.

High-income respondents trusted Catholicism the most, while low-income respondents felt that Protestantism was more trustworthy.

A comparison of each of the religion’s social service activities was also carried out in the survey.

Catholics obtained top spot with 29.4 percent in terms of the volume or number of social support activities conducted. Protestants came in second with 20.6 percent whereas Buddhists were third with 6.8 percent.

Catholicism also maintained top spot in terms of the quality of social support services it provides to people.

In a 2020 survey, Protestantism occupied top spot in this category.

Among the respondents, 26.7 percent felt that Catholic social support services offered good quality. Protestants came in second at 19.8 percent and Buddhists at 9.8 percent.

The survey also evaluated the overall contribution of religious groups to South Korean society.

According to the survey, Catholicism (26.4 percent) made the largest positive contribution followed by Protestantism (15.7 percent), and Buddhism (15.1 percent).

The Korean Catholic Church which was a ‘receiving church’ until the mid-1980s has evolved into a ‘sharing church’ since 1992.

The Church contributes to Korean society through its multi-faceted support system and takes care of young and old alike through schools, colleges, hospitals, elderly care, migrant advocacy, environmental protection, pro-life advocacy and more.

