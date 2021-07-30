X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Catholic youths volunteer for Myanmar's Covid response

A recently launched parish relief program provides support to pandemic-hit families in the conflict-torn nation

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 30, 2021 06:13 AM GMT

Updated: July 30, 2021 06:23 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino Olympic golden girl thanks Virgin Mary

Jul 28, 2021
2

Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal

Jul 28, 2021
3

Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Jul 27, 2021
4

Indian bishop's promotion of large families sparks controversy

Jul 28, 2021
5

Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor

Jul 27, 2021
6

Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims

Jul 30, 2021
7

Hindu girl back home after forced marriage in Pakistan

Jul 27, 2021
8

Sri Lankan girl's death stirs protests over child slavery

Jul 29, 2021
9

Church, aid group team up to help kids in Timor-Leste

Jul 27, 2021
10

Call for immediate release of Cambodian trade union activist

Jul 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Catholic youths volunteer for Myanmar's Covid response

Volunteers from Mandalay Catholic Youth Commission spray disinfectant around houses. (Photo: MCYC)

Wearing a surgical mask, face shield and gloves and carrying a package of medicine, Augustine Naing cycles to a Catholic community on Yangon’s outskirts.

After receiving calls from Covid-affected families who need medicine or food, Naing and another young volunteer rush to them to provide support.

It takes 30 minutes to reach some of the families in St. Gemma Galgani Parish in Shwe Pyi Thar township, home to 320 Catholic families.

Undeterred by the highly transmissible contagion, Naing is determined to give a hand to the people following the rising death toll in the community amid the third wave of the outbreak.

“I have a desire to do something about the Covid response, especially giving our time and energy to families most in need,” Naing told UCA News.

The young man said all members of some families have contracted Covid-19, so they have difficulty getting out of the house to buy medicine and food.

Thanks to the parish, we receive medicine and guidance on how to care for the patient

“We let them stay in the houses to prevent the spread of the deadly virus and we help by buying food and medicines,” Naing said.

The young volunteers also spray sanitizer, refill oxygen cylinders and provide other medical support with the guidance of a nun who runs a clinic in the church.

Shelly Margaret from St. Gemma Galgani Parish said her 60-year-old aunt contracted Covid, so they let her self-isolate in a room to prevent spreading the contagion to other family members.

“Thanks to the parish, we receive medicine and guidance on how to care for the patient,” Margaret told UCA News.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Catholic youth volunteer service is part of the parish relief program recently launched to provide support for Covid-affected families.

Youth groups promote the campaign on social media and call on needy families to raise flags — white for food and yellow for medicine.

Several families in Yangon have hung out flags or white or yellow clothes to signal their need for food or medicine following soaring cases due to mismanagement by the military junta.

Rosaline joined up with other young Buddhists in Hlaing Thar Yar, an industrial area, to serve needy families.

“If families need food or medicine, we go out to the markets and pharmacies to purchase the supplies,” says Rosaline.

The spread of Covid-19 has hit industrial towns where the majority are poor families who depend on daily wage workers.

“As much as we can, we try to provide supplies to the needy families while local charitable groups provide food and service for emergency cases,” she said.

Young people from Mandalay have launched their pandemic response initiatives by establishing a volunteer group who buy food and medicine for needy families, find oxygen, spray disinfectants and network with medical teams.

Tin Aung Myint, a leader of the group, said they are ready to give free service as they open the doors to everyone regardless of race and religion. Buddhist communities and monasteries also contacted them to help spray disinfectants.

Young people in Myanmar, especially Generation Z, have been at the forefront of protests following the military coup on Feb. 1

He said 13 volunteers have joined the group and are assigned tasks depending on the necessity.

“We realize we need to give a hand as many sick people are treated at home who are in desperate need of oxygen amid overwhelmed hospitals and lack of healthcare workers,” Tin Aung told UCA News.

Christian youths also played a vital role in the Covid response by volunteering at quarantine centers when Myanmar faced the first and second waves of the pandemic last year.

Young people in Myanmar, especially Generation Z, have been at the forefront of protests following the military coup on Feb. 1. More than 900 people including many youths have been killed during the bloody crackdown by the military. The ensuing turmoil and protests have thrown the country’s pandemic response into chaos.

The junta-controlled Health Ministry has put the daily caseload at an average of 6,000 and 200 deaths, but medics and charitable groups say the real figures are higher.

Also Read

Spike in new Covid-19 cases in Timor-Leste
Spike in new Covid-19 cases in Timor-Leste
Filipino Catholics to honor ex-president with 40 Masses
Filipino Catholics to honor ex-president with 40 Masses
Indonesian prosecutors want death for eight drug smugglers
Indonesian prosecutors want death for eight drug smugglers
Vietnam Catholics urged to feed and console Covid victims
Vietnam Catholics urged to feed and console Covid victims
Elderly left to die as Thailand's Covid crisis worsens
Elderly left to die as Thailand's Covid crisis worsens
Heavy rainfall eases drought effects in Mekong Delta
Heavy rainfall eases drought effects in Mekong Delta

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Fifth bishop consecrated under Sino-Vatican deal
Jul 30, 2021
Churches resume services as Taiwan relaxes Covid restrictions
Jul 30, 2021
Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption
Jul 30, 2021
The Eucharistic face to face
Jul 30, 2021
Spike in new Covid-19 cases in Timor-Leste
Jul 30, 2021
Filipino Catholics to honor ex-president with 40 Masses
Jul 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption
Jul 30, 2021
The Eucharistic face to face
Jul 30, 2021
Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Jul 29, 2021
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Jul 29, 2021
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021

Features

Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on
Jul 30, 2021
Catholic youths volunteer for Myanmar's Covid response
Jul 30, 2021
Vietnam Catholics urged to feed and console Covid victims
Jul 30, 2021
Elderly left to die as Thailand's Covid crisis worsens
Jul 30, 2021
Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims
Jul 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
My oldest friend Laci has just turned 100

My oldest friend, "Laci", has just turned 100
Vaccination required to make a spiritual retreat in France

Vaccination required to make a spiritual retreat in France
Onethird of child sex abuse in Poland is committed by priests

One-third of child sex abuse in Poland is committed by priests
Ridicule is a contagious avoidance technique

Ridicule is a contagious avoidance technique
Pandemic has opened new spaces for lay leadership in the Church

Pandemic has opened new spaces for lay leadership in the Church
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 30 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 30 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the grace to examine our lives

Lord, grant us the grace to examine our lives
Saint Ignatius of Loyola, pray for us

Saint Ignatius of Loyola, pray for us
Saint Ignatius of Loyola | Saint of the Day

Saint Ignatius of Loyola | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.