Catholic youths tell Marcos to defend Philippine waters

San Lorenzo Group-Manila wants new president to implement Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling on West Philippine Sea

Philippine coastguard personnel monitoring Chinese vessels anchored at Sabina Shoal, a South China Sea outcrop, 135 kilometers (73 nautical miles) west of the Philippine island of Palawan, on April 27, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Philippine Coastguard)

A Catholic youth group in the Philippines has urged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. to fulfill his promise of defending the country’s territorial waters in the West Philippine Sea.

The San Lorenzo Group-Manila, inspired by the first Filipino saint, Lorenzo Ruiz, says the new president should not waste the opportunity to reclaim the waters from China for the nation’s fishermen and next generations.

“We hope the new administration will be more active in the implementation of the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling unlike President Rodrigo Duterte who said that the ruling was merely a scrap of paper,” the group said in a statement.

On July 12, 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration invalidated China’s historic 9-dash-line, affirming the right of Filipino fishermen to fish in the West Philippine Sea.

The youth group said Marcos, Jr. should not act like Duterte who was “soft” in implementing the Hague court's ruling for fear of armed struggle with China.

“President Marcos said he wanted unity. Yes, we can unite with him only if he protects our sovereignty. Now, we are holding him accountable for his promise to protect the rule of law… Now, the youth is here to remind Mr. Marcos of his promises,” the group said.

“Mr. Marcos must challenge China’s recent fishing ban within our territory and protect our fisher folk"

RJ Naguit, a youth member of the Akbayan Citizens' Action Party, also urged Marcos, Jr. to draft a foreign policy consistent with the nation’s victory in the Court of Arbitration.

“Mr. Marcos must challenge China’s recent fishing ban within our territory and protect our fisher folk in the area,” Naguit told UCA News.

Naguit further said that the president should connect with all regional and international multilateral platforms to build alliances with nation-states that share the country’s principles and values in the region.

“The president should review all China-funded infrastructure projects and rescind all those that undermine the Philippines’ sovereignty and national security,” he added.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the West Philippine Sea ruling is a “historic milestone” whose value lies in its commemorative significance.

“We recall 12 July 2016 as the day that affirmed to the community of nations that the rule of law prevails, and that stability, peace and progress can only be attained when founded on a rules-based legal order on the oceans,” Manalo said in a speech.

The Catholic Church’s social arm, Caritas, pointed out that many fishermen in the northern Philippines were poor because they could not fish in the disputed waters due to threats from Chinese-owned fishing vessels.

“In the last few months, our fishermen were driven away by Chinese-owned fishing boats. The Chinese threatened our fishermen that they would fire water cannons if they didn’t go back to shore,” Caritas member Rico Deladia told UCA News.

