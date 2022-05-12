News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Catholic woman athlete honored in Bangladesh

Murel Gomes, who received a national sports award, says her faith led to her success

Catholic woman athlete honored in Bangladesh

Murel Gomes receives the national sports award in Dhaka on May 11. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter, Dhaka

By UCA News reporter, Dhaka

Published: May 12, 2022 10:14 AM GMT

Updated: May 12, 2022 11:52 AM GMT

A Catholic woman honored by the Bangladesh government with its highest sports award has credited her success to her unwavering faith in God.

Murel Gomes received the national sports award along with 85 others for their success and contributions in sporting fields at a function held in Dhaka on May 11.

The versatile 58-year-old athlete won several medals in the high jump and long jump besides representing her country in football, hockey, handball, basketball and volleyball.

“There is no account of how many awards I have received in my life. However, this national award is the biggest for me. All that was possible because of the blessings of God, the power of the Holy Spirit and the blessings of my parents,” Gomes told UCA News.

Gomes is the sixth of nine siblings born in Dhaka district and regularly attends St. Francis Xavier’s Church. “I am a Catholic and although I lead a busy life I do not miss the daily prayers at the church,” she said.

She continues her sporting contribution by training students at three schools and a college run by the Catholic Church.

“If we were to work with women on behalf of the Church, they would be successful not only in sports but in many other fields"

Gomes told UCA News that as a woman it was difficult for her to enter and achieve success in a male-dominated society. The conservative family and social systems in Bangladesh hinder women’s progress in sports, she said.

Rita Roseline Costa, head of the women's desk of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Bangladesh, said Gomes had won the national sports award by her own willpower.

“If we were to work with women on behalf of the Church, they would be successful not only in sports but in many other fields,” she said.

Costa said the national honor for Gomes was “an eye-opener.”

“We will start coaching the boys and girls in our schools and colleges so that they can become good examples for the Church, society and country in the future,” she said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Outspoken Cardinal Zen arrested in Hong Kong Outspoken Cardinal Zen arrested in Hong Kong
Nigerian Christian student stoned to death after blasphemy claim Nigerian Christian student stoned to death after blasphemy claim
As Japan hikes military spending, Asian bishops need nuclear unity As Japan hikes military spending, Asian bishops need nuclear unity
Lawyers urge Kem Sokha's acquittal after Cambodian PM's comments Lawyers urge Kem Sokha's acquittal after Cambodian PM's comments
Timor-Leste adopts papal document on human fraternity Timor-Leste adopts papal document on human fraternity
Philippine bishops warn against election protests Philippine bishops warn against election protests
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Francis to visit Canada in late July

Francis to visit Canada in late July

The pope will make three major stops in Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit, hubs that will allow him to access sites that will be meaningful to Indigenous people

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.