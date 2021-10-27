Catholic university in Indonesia gets its first professor 

Konradus Epa, Jakarta
Updated: October 27, 2021 12:04 PM GMT
Father Yohanes Servatius Lon, rector of St. Paul Catholic University of Indonesia, has been made a professor by the Indonesian government. (Photo supplied)
The Indonesian government has named a priest as the first professor of a new Catholic university in East Nusa Tenggara province.
Father Yohanes Servatius Lon, 62, rector of St. Paul Catholic University of Indonesia on the Catholic-majority island of Flores, was awarded the professorship in religious and cultural science on Oct. 25 from the Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry.
“I am overwhelmed by this honor. It is the result of a scientific struggle demanding hard work, patience and wisdom,” Father Lon told UCA News on Oct. 26.
He now becomes the university’s first professor after being appointed its first rector.
Research, Technology and Higher Education Minister Mohamad Nasir inaugurated St. Paul Catholic University of Indonesia — an amalgamation of St. Paul Teacher Training College and the St. Paul Health Science Academy — on May 26, 2019.
Father Lon studied at the Catholic Institute of Philosophy in Maumere, Flores, and was ordained a Ruteng diocesan priest in 1987.
This professorship can motivate other lecturers in the university to achieve the same
He received a doctorate in church law philosophy at the University of Ottawa in Canada in 1996 and has been a lecturer for more than 25 years.
The lecturer in theological education thanked all those, particularly the university, for motivating and helping him over the years.
“This professorship can motivate other lecturers in the university to achieve the same,” Father Lon said.
Father Marselus Ruben Payong, a lecturer at the university, said the professorship was just reward for Father Lon’s dedication to educating young people. “His dedication and spirit inspire other lecturers to become better,” he said.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…