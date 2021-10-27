Catholic university in Indonesia gets its first professor 

Father Yohanes Servatius Lon, rector of St. Paul Catholic University of Indonesia, has been made a professor by the Indonesian government. (Photo supplied)

The Indonesian government has named a priest as the first professor of a new Catholic university in East Nusa Tenggara province.

Father Yohanes Servatius Lon, 62, rector of St. Paul Catholic University of Indonesia on the Catholic-majority island of Flores, was awarded the professorship in religious and cultural science on Oct. 25 from the Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry.

“I am overwhelmed by this honor. It is the result of a scientific struggle demanding hard work, patience and wisdom,” Father Lon told UCA News on Oct. 26.

He now becomes the university’s first professor after being appointed its first rector.

Research, Technology and Higher Education Minister Mohamad Nasir inaugurated St. Paul Catholic University of Indonesia — an amalgamation of St. Paul Teacher Training College and the St. Paul Health Science Academy — on May 26, 2019.

Father Lon studied at the Catholic Institute of Philosophy in Maumere, Flores, and was ordained a Ruteng diocesan priest in 1987.

This professorship can motivate other lecturers in the university to achieve the same

He received a doctorate in church law philosophy at the University of Ottawa in Canada in 1996 and has been a lecturer for more than 25 years.

The lecturer in theological education thanked all those, particularly the university, for motivating and helping him over the years.

“This professorship can motivate other lecturers in the university to achieve the same,” Father Lon said.

Father Marselus Ruben Payong, a lecturer at the university, said the professorship was just reward for Father Lon’s dedication to educating young people. “His dedication and spirit inspire other lecturers to become better,” he said.