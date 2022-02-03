X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Catholic university among 13 US colleges to receive bomb threats

The threats to historically black colleges came a day after six similar schools were targeted

Carol Zimmermann, Catholic News Service

Carol Zimmermann, Catholic News Service

Published: February 03, 2022 05:03 AM GMT

Updated: February 03, 2022 05:10 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dominican priest murdered while hearing confessions in Vietnam

Jan 31, 2022
2

Hong Kong's religious freedom now firmly in Beijing's sights

Feb 2, 2022
3

The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account

Feb 1, 2022
4

Christian leaders ask Hong Kong to release Jimmy Lai

Feb 1, 2022
5

Cambodia hopes to sell rice to Timor-Leste after backing ASEAN bid

Jan 31, 2022
6

China-backed project hits Cambodian fishermen

Jan 31, 2022
7

Pakistani Church gets its first 'Servant of God'

Feb 1, 2022
8

Indonesian clerics report army chief for insulting Islam

Jan 31, 2022
9

China promotes new book on atheism targeting religions

Feb 2, 2022
10

Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians

Feb 1, 2022
Support UCA News
Catholic university among 13 US colleges to receive bomb threats

Xavier University of Louisiana cleared parts of its campus after a bomb threat. (Photo: Facebook)

Xavier University of Louisiana was among a group of several historically black colleges and universities in the United States that received bomb threats.

The threats to the university and at least 12 other historically black colleges and universities came on Feb. 1, a day after at least six other similar schools received these same threats.

A tweet issued by the university on Feb. 1 said: "Xavier University of Louisiana received a bomb threat early this morning and is cooperating with investigating law enforcement. The campus has been cleared and classes will continue as scheduled starting at noon."

A statement from Patrice Bell, the university's vice-president and chief of staff, said that when the school received the threat "an immediate evacuation of the area and a shelter in place for our residential students were issued" until the university received clearance to from campus, local, state and federal agencies.

She also noted the university would "continue to increase surveillance and mitigation efforts to safeguard its community."

Xavier University of Louisiana, the nation's only historically black Catholic university, held its classes virtually that morning.

These terrifying and disruptive threats of violence against innocent students, faculty and staff are an assault against the foundational freedoms of our democracy

This was the second bomb threat the university received in less than a month. On Jan. 4, the university also was targeted along with other historically black colleges and universities.

The recent wave of threats falling just before or at the start of Black History Month, observed every February, was not lost on school leaders and others.

A Feb. 2 statement by the general council of the Adrian Dominican Sisters said they were "horrified by the series of bomb threats that have closed down historically black colleges and universities during the past month" including those that occurred on "the first day of Black History Month."

"Although no bombs have been found, these terrifying and disruptive threats of violence against innocent students, faculty and staff are an assault against the foundational freedoms of our democracy -- and a threat to us all," the sisters added.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

They said that as women of faith, they "stand in solidarity with our black brothers and sisters at these iconic educational institutions and call for a thorough investigation and prosecution of these despicable hate crimes."

The sisters said they prayed that "God's loving care and protection" would surround and safeguard theses schools and also prayed "for the conversion of all whose hearts are poisoned by hatred."

Both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were investigating the school threats.

On Jan. 31, after the first wave of recent threats, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said they were "certainly disturbing" and said the White House was in touch with federal law enforcement leadership about them.

In a Feb. 1 statement, the NAACP said it was monitoring these threats and noted that the "black community has long been plagued by threats of domestic terrorism against them in their schools, homes and houses of worship."

The organization added that it was "all too concerning that we are seeing a resurgence of these threats" especially as the country entered Black History Month.

In other reaction, the leaders of the Congressional Bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities Caucus said in a Jan. 31 statement that they were deeply disturbed by recent bomb threats at these campuses.

"Learning is one of the most noble and most human pursuits, and schools are sacred places that should always be free from terror," the statement said. The group also stressed that "solving these crimes and bringing those responsible to justice should be a top priority for federal law enforcement."

Xavier University of Louisiana opened in 1925 and currently has about 3,000 students. It got its start from St. Katharine Drexel, who opened a high school in 1915 on the property where the university was founded by the saint and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, the order St. Katharine founded in 1891.

In 2005, the university was hit hard by Hurricane Katrina. The school faced $40 million in property damages after several feet of water flooded the entire campus and remained there for weeks.

Norman Francis, the university's president at the time, and its president for 39 years before retiring in 2015, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2006 from President George W. Bush.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Support Us

Latest News

Church seeks justice over Catholic's murder in Bangladesh
Feb 3, 2022
Cardinal Ranjith to snub Sri Lanka's Independence Day ceremony
Feb 3, 2022
Cambodia will not invite Myanmar to ASEAN meeting
Feb 3, 2022
Indian Christians seek legal remedy for decent burial
Feb 3, 2022
Cambodia rejects calls to cancel national internet gateway
Feb 3, 2022
'Dodgy' Philippine pastor backs Marcos-Duterte poll bid
Feb 3, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Hong Kong's religious freedom now firmly in Beijing's sights
Feb 2, 2022
The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account
Feb 1, 2022
Letter from Rome: The ‘first gay pope’
Jan 31, 2022
Lessons from the Holocaust
Jan 29, 2022
Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Jan 28, 2022

Features

Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls
Feb 3, 2022
Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
Jan 29, 2022
The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Jan 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
First Nations group from Canada to meet pope in late March

First Nations group from Canada to meet pope in late March
Behind the popes fighting words to women religious

Behind the pope’s “fighting” words to women religious
Are Catholics really interested in Christian unity

Are Catholics really interested in Christian unity?
Fear is a bad teacher

Fear is a bad teacher
Nigerian archbishop urges govt to improve security in schools universities

Nigerian archbishop urges govt to improve security in schools, universities
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.