News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Catholic students condemn Indonesian police brutality

Widespread protests reported after police shot an 18-year-old in the Christian-dominated East Nusa Tenggara province

Catholic students condemn Indonesian police brutality

The body of a Catholic youth shot by the Indonesian police was placed at the police station as a civilian protest in Belu district, East Nusa Tenggara province. (Photo supplied)

Ryan Dagur

By Ryan Dagur

Published: September 29, 2022 10:37 AM GMT

Updated: September 29, 2022 10:50 AM GMT

Catholic students have condemned Indonesian police brutality after a Catholic youth was killed in a shooting incident in the Christian-dominated East Nusa Tenggara province.

Police officers shot dead 18-year-old Natarius Gerson Lau in Tasain village in Raimanuk subdistrict of Belu district on Sept. 27, triggering angry protests from local residents.

Police claimed in an official statement that Lau was a fugitive who was suspected of beating up a truck driver earlier this month. He was shot when he tried to flee to avoid arrest.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The victim’s family demanded that the police should be held accountable. They took the body from the local hospital and paraded it to the police station, the regional parliament and to the Atambua Cathedral Church, calling for the community’s attention.

Paulinus Seran, a family representative said they “ask for the legal process to be transparent and provide a sense of justice.”

Juventus Petra Seran, a member of the central executive of the Indonesian Catholic Student Association, said even if the police had to shoot a suspect, it should be "to paralyze and not to kill."

He further told UCA News that the organization had agreed to oversee the case and asked their provincial and district branches to keep an eye on the legal processes being carried out by the police.

Meanwhile, Abimanyu Septiadji from the legal division of the Commission for Disappeared Persons and Victims of Violence (KontraS) said that “the authorities have no justification for being a judge and deciding to take the life of a suspect.”

He demanded that all police officers involved in the shooting must be thoroughly investigated, brought and processed through the general justice mechanism.

“The legal process must be transparent with all possible access to the victim's family on the handling of the case,” Septiadji added.

Yosep Krisbiyanto, head of the Belu District Police, said they had arrested Roger Roy Sonbay, the police officer suspected of shooting Lau, and he was being questioned by a team from the provincial police.

Rights groups have detailed the misconduct and brutality of the police in Indonesia in the past.

In 2020, KontraS reported 304 deaths and 1,627 injuries in 921 violent incidents.  In 2021, police committed 652 brutal acts against civilians, leading to 13 deaths and 98 injuries, due largely to the use of excessive violence and arbitrary shootings, the group reported.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Myanmar sentences Australian adviser, Suu Kyi to 3 years Myanmar sentences Australian adviser, Suu Kyi to 3 years
Never again to martial law Never again to martial law
Indonesian prelate invites Pope to Papua Indonesian prelate invites Pope to Papua
Catholic students condemn Indonesian police brutality Catholic students condemn Indonesian police brutality
Cambodia resumes trials of senior opposition figures Cambodia resumes trials of senior opposition figures
Indian bishops slam timing of Kerala anti-drug drive Indian bishops slam timing of Kerala anti-drug drive
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Polarization and the synodal journey of change

Polarization and the synodal journey of change

Polarization is evident in families, societies, politics, and the Church

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.