X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Catholic schools join online teaching strike in Sri Lanka

Church denounces attempts to privatize education and the arrest of teachers' union leaders

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 17, 2021 05:05 AM GMT

Updated: July 17, 2021 05:20 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry

Jul 14, 2021
3

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
4

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
5

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
6

Fed up, but still Catholic

Jul 14, 2021
7

Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition

Jul 15, 2021
8

Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments

Jul 15, 2021
9

Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination

Jul 14, 2021
10

Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat

Jul 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Catholic schools join online teaching strike in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's main opposition MPs stage a demonstration at Colombo's Independence Square on July 9 against a government crackdown on trade union and student protests against the administration of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic teachers have joined teachers at Sri Lanka's government-run schools in withdrawing from online teaching to protest the detention of union leaders and others held in quarantine centers under pandemic laws.

Schools remain closed because of the outbreak and lessons have been held online to stem the contagion.

According to the Ceylon Teachers’ Union, 242,000 teachers and 16,000 school principals joined strike action on July 12.

The decision to launch a strike was based on several demands including the release of illegally detained teachers' union leaders, the elimination of salary discrepancies between teachers and principals, and the privatization of education.

Police arrested peaceful protesters including Ceylon Teachers' Union general secretary Joseph Stalin, a Buddhist monk and other union leaders on the pretext of violating quarantine laws on July 8. They were released on bail but sent to government-run quarantine centers.

Father Sherard Jayawardana, a government teacher, denounced attempts to privatize education and criticized the arrest of union leaders.

It is a shame that elderly women and protesters have been treated badly in a country where all religions coexist

"One minister said that it would be good to have one teacher for this online education. The minister of mass media says these teachers have been misled," said Father Jayawardana.

"No one can mislead teachers like puppets. The whole world saw the most disgraceful way an elderly mother who was arrested on the day of the demonstration was dragged away by the police.

"It is a shame that elderly women and protesters have been treated badly in a country where all religions coexist."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Church-run schools have also halted online education and stopped term exams that some schools had prepared.

Related News

Father Sarath Iddamalgoda, a prominent rights activist, said the government was suppressing people who have taken to the streets to fight for their rights and has violated the constitution.

"Protesters, teachers and rights activists have been arrested for violating health and quarantine rules. Not allowing freedom of expression is a violation of human rights and democratic freedom," the priest said.

Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekara said the government will not hesitate to arrest anyone who breaks health regulations and engages in protests during the pandemic.

Parents of students who hope to sit government examinations have expressed deep regret. They said it was unfair for teachers to take their children's education hostage to win their demands.

Several fundamental rights applications have been filed with the Supreme Court claiming that the Sri Lankan police preventing protests and public assembly violates the fundamental rights of the people including the right to expression and speech.

Minister of Education G.L. Peiris said the ministry would take the first steps towards reopening schools in August.

Also Read

Dismissed Indian nun argues her case in court
Dismissed Indian nun argues her case in court
Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Bangladesh executes Islamist extremist for 2005 bomb attack
Bangladesh executes Islamist extremist for 2005 bomb attack
Church alarm over police order to monitor Indian Christians
Church alarm over police order to monitor Indian Christians
Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments
Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments
Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition
Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Cuba will never be the same again, says Catholic media specialist
Jul 17, 2021
Pope prays for victims of German floods as death toll rises
Jul 17, 2021
Priests help response to catastrophic flooding in Germany
Jul 17, 2021
Vatican releases text of pope's letter on celebration of Mass
Jul 17, 2021
US summit hears stark accounts of religious repression
Jul 17, 2021
Catholic schools join online teaching strike in Sri Lanka
Jul 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021
Young activists in firing line as Thailand's Covid strategy fails
Jul 16, 2021
Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021

Features

Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
Bowled over: Christian cricket brings harmony in Pakistan
Jul 15, 2021
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Financial watchdog gives Vatican high marks for 2020

Financial watchdog gives Vatican high marks for 2020
Brazilian bishops call for impartial probe into health scandals

Brazilian bishops call for impartial probe into health scandals
Pope Francis announces a requiem for the Old Latin Mass

Pope Francis announces a requiem for the Old Latin Mass
Prayer another form of love

Prayer, another form of love
Pope modifies norms regarding use of 1962 Roman Missal

Pope modifies norms regarding use of 1962 Roman Missal
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 17 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 17 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to remain faithful to You in every situation

Lord, help me to remain faithful to You in every situation
Lord, strengthen those who work among the indigenous

Lord, strengthen those who work among the indigenous
Servant of God Francis Garces and Companions | Saint of the Day

Servant of God Francis Garces and Companions | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.