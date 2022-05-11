News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Catholic school offers hope to Cambodian 'children of water'

Providence Primary School provides free education to children who had never seen a classroom before

Catholic school offers hope to Cambodian 'children of water'

Cambodian children welcome guests during the opening ceremony of church-run Providence Primary School in Kampong Chhnang city in central Cambodia on May 4. (Photo: Catholic Cambodia)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 11, 2022 09:45 AM GMT

Updated: May 12, 2022 06:50 AM GMT

On a bright, sunny morning in early May, dozens of children lined the streets with ready smiles while clapping their hands in Kampong Chhnang city in central Cambodia.

The children, mostly from poor families, gathered to welcome guests including Catholic Church officials for the inauguration ceremony of Providence Primary School. Their parents and local government officials also joined the celebration.

The school, run by a group of Providence nuns, aims to offer free education to children who had never seen a classroom before. Some 108 children up to grade three will also be given free books, notebooks and lunch.

"Today is an important day as Providence sisters have made progress [in a project] which had been put on hold for a long time," Sister Anne Lucie Kim Nga, superior of the Sisters of Providence in Cambodia, said during the ceremony on May 4.

The school draws support from the Catholic bishops of Phnom Penh and Battambang as well as from the governor of Kampong Chhnang province.

Sister Nga noted that before civil war engulfed Cambodia from 1967 to 1975, Providence nuns ran several large schools in Phnom Penh, Kep and Kampot provinces. The war and consequent genocidal rule of the Khmer Rouge dismantled everything.

“They can continue education up to seventh grade in government schools. Even if they stop going to school afterwards, they will have basic education and skills that will be useful for them"

All schools were either closed or destroyed as Catholic missionaries were forced to flee the country to escape persecution by the ultra-Maoist regime. Several nuns, including local and foreign missionaries, were killed by communist forces.

Nuns and other missionaries returned after the end of the war and the overthrow of Pol Pot's brutal regime.

“The school is small but has been built with God’s plan to support the children of poor families,” Sister Nga said.

She thanked generous donors and Bishop Enrique Figaredo Alvargonzález, the apostolic prefect of Battambang, for supporting the nuns to fulfill their mission through the school.

She also thanked local authorities, teachers and parents of students for their active collaboration with the nuns to run the school smoothly.

The school, located in a Catholic parish, was completed in April last year and started enrolling students from November. It has three classrooms to educate students up to grade three in science, social sciences and foreign languages. Students can also learn sports and dancing.

The nuns said the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has issued a renewable license to the school for five years.

Sister Bopha Rong, the school's principal, said the school will help students to continue education in government-run schools after they reach grade three.

“They can continue education up to seventh grade in government schools. Even if they stop going to school afterwards, they will have basic education and skills that will be useful for them,” the nun said.

“The livelihoods of these people depended on the water, so as they moved away, they struggled. The children of the Vietnamese community could not even speak the Khmer language"

The students hail from various ethno-religious communities — Cambodian, Vietnamese and Khmer Muslim — and are mostly from poor families who were evicted from the banks of a lake in Kampong Chhnang province a few years ago.

“The livelihoods of these people depended on the water, so as they moved away, they struggled. The children of the Vietnamese community could not even speak the Khmer language, and the same applied to the Khmer Muslims,” Sister Rong said.

Sister Rong said the school has a plan to introduce a night session to educate illiterate adults.

Yin Ven, the chief government officer in Kampong Chhnang city, thanked the Catholic community for their efforts in developing Cambodia.

"Today I am very excited and thankful to see some of you flying from the United States to help the people of Cambodia. Cambodia needs lots of help because it has gone through a long war. Cambodia will accept help from everyone,” Ven said during the inauguration event.

Mai Khanh Tran, chairperson of International Humanitarian Missions and a donor to the school, said the charity is “blessed” to partner the nuns in the school project.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, everything was shut but construction went on. It is amazing to see the new building. It is a blessing,” she said.

Bishop Alvargonzález extended his gratitude to the nuns for their untiring efforts to support poor rural families.

"I would like to thank Providence sisters who have been always active to go out to everywhere in the villages and address the needs of people. I am glad that they do this in order to proclaim the Gospel and work with the government to build peace," the prelate said.

“Besides learning the national language, children are now able to do mathematics and they have received moral formation. I am happy that they are advancing steadily”

The bishop called on children to attend the school regularly, listen to their teachers and practice at home what they learn from the school so that they can become good human beings who are honest and compassionate to others.

"I wish you, my children, to bear the fruit of knowledge as you grow. We will all work together to build a truly prosperous and peaceful nation," Bishop Alvargonzález said.

Providence nuns in Cambodia run shelters for poor and orphaned children who study at school, homes for children with disabilities, kindergartens and primary schools.

Such services are crucial in the Southeast Asian nation, which grapples with poverty and illiteracy.

UNICEF says Cambodia has made remarkable progress in education with a high rate of school enrollment in recent years. In 2017-18, about 97 percent of children were in primary school, though the drop-out rate is relatively high.

The education efforts of the government, non-government agencies and charities were dented as the pandemic forced the closure of all education institutes for months, leaving poor children without an education and forcing many to work to support their families.  

UNICEF reports that many children fall behind in learning and eventually drop out due to various reasons, such as not being adequately prepared for school due to poverty, lack of nutrition and the learning environment, experiencing poor teaching and learning, and attending school irregularly. Some 55 percent children drop out of school before they are 17.

Despite such a bleak picture, Sister Rong, the school principal, is hopeful about the progress of her students.

“Besides learning the national language, children are now able to do mathematics and they have received moral formation,” the nun said. “I am happy that they are advancing steadily.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Do nuns know how to be attractive? Do nuns know how to be attractive?
Catholic woman athlete honored in Bangladesh Catholic woman athlete honored in Bangladesh
Arrest of Hong Kong cardinal problematic for the Vatican Arrest of Hong Kong cardinal problematic for the Vatican
UN kicks off aid drive for new Timor-Leste mothers UN kicks off aid drive for new Timor-Leste mothers
Hong Kong Catholics concerned about Cardinal Zen's safety Hong Kong Catholics concerned about Cardinal Zen's safety
Nigerian priest dies at the hands of kidnappers Nigerian priest dies at the hands of kidnappers
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Quest for self rather than faith puts many on the Camino de Santiago

Quest for self, rather than faith, puts many on the Camino de Santiago

A new survey on what motivates hundreds of thousands of people to make the “Way of St. James” each year towards the famous Spanish shrine of Santiago de Compostela

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.