Catholic school in India's Kashmir faces closure threat

The 119-year-old St. Joseph school is knocking on all doors to get its license renewed

Teachers and students of St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School pose for a photograph. The school with more than 3,000 students was built on a government land

Teachers and students of St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School pose for a photograph. The school with more than 3,000 students was built on a government land. (Photo: sjskashmir.com)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 05, 2024 11:04 AM GMT

Updated: February 05, 2024 11:16 AM GMT

A British-era Catholic school is facing the threat of closure in India's federally ruled Jammu and Kashmir territory as the government failed to renew the land lease of the diocese-managed school.

The 119-year-old St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School in Baramullah district is “yet to renew its land lease expired in 2018,” said Father Shaiju Chacko, public relations officer of Jammu-Srinagar diocese.

The school, having more than 3,000 students from kindergarten to Grade 12, was built on government land.

We applied for the renewal, but the government is yet to “take a final call,” Father Chacko told UCA News on Feb. 5.

Due to the delay, "we are unable to register our students with the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education to appear for their final examinations,” the priest added.

The diocesan authorities approached officials seeking the enrolment of some 700 students from grades 9-12 with the school education board so that they would not lose their year.

For students up to grade 8, examinations are conducted internally by the school. But from grade 9 to 12, students need to get enrolled with the school education board, failing which they will not be eligible to appear for examinations.

“A month back, we approached the lieutenant governor [who represents the federal government]. He had instructed the concerned officials to look into our demand but still nothing is done,” the priest said.

Father Chacko said they will approach the lieutenant governor once again to help students enroll for examinations. "We are still hopeful that he will find a solution," he said.

The school management has informed parents about difficulties in renewing the license.

Even the parents association has appealed to government authorities and the chairman of the school education board for permission to enroll the students.

The disputed Jammu and Kashmir was an independent state attached to India until Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government brought it under its direct control in October 2019.

The region is now administered by the federal government under Modi, which is run by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).  

The diocese of Jammu-Srinagar comprises the entire federally ruled union of Jammu and Kashmir. The diocese is surrounded by the international boundaries of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China.

The diocese was erected on July 6, 1887, after bifurcating the Lahore diocese, now in Pakistan.

Following the end of British colonial rule in the Indian subcontinent in 1947, the ecclesiastical territory was reorganized as prefecture apostolic of Kashmir and Jammu on Jan. 17, 1952.

Just 650 Christians are living in the Muslim-majority region, where it was banned for other Indians to buy land until 2019.

Most of the Church personnel in the diocese are from the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

