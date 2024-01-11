News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Catholic publisher pulls priest's book over alleged plagiarism

Loyola Press announced it would pull from publication '60 Seconds for Jesus' by Father Jim Sichko one day after its release

Father Jim Sichko, a priest of the Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky, and a papal Missionary of Mercy.

Father Jim Sichko, a priest of the Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky, and a papal Missionary of Mercy. (Photo: frjims)

Gina Christian, OSV News

By Gina Christian, OSV News

Published: January 11, 2024 05:38 AM GMT

Updated: January 11, 2024 05:44 AM GMT

A Catholic book publisher has scrapped a new book one day after its release, following allegations the priest who wrote it had plagiarized material.

Loyola Press announced Jan. 10 it would pull from publication "60 Seconds for Jesus" by Father Jim Sichko, a priest of the Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky, and a papal Missionary of Mercy known for his motivational talks, generous donations and active social and mainstream media presence.

The book -- drawing from Father Sichko's "60 Minutes for Jesus" talks, and billed as a "do-votional" that gave readers "specific actions they can do to find purpose and possibility" -- had been slated for release Jan. 9.

However, Loyola Press president and publisher Joellyn Cicciarelli told OSV News in a Jan. 10 statement, "We have made the decision to pull the book from publication and all rights have been returned to the author."

Cicciarelli said Loyola Press had been contacted on Jan. 6 regarding allegations concerning the book, and "immediately initiated a detailed review of the content."

Father Sichko responded by email Jan. 10 to an OSV News request for comment saying that he "would speak in the next few days."

OSV News is awaiting a reply to a request for comment from the Diocese of Lexington.

In a lengthy Jan. 10 post on his website, Legionary of Christ Father Matthew Schneider took credit for alerting Loyola Press, and described Father Sichko as a "habitual plagiarist."

"Our investigation revealed missing attributions for certain statements in the book," said Cicciarelli in her statement, noting that the decision to cancel publication" was made as soon as practicable based on the events and our review.

Father Schneider, himself an author, listed multiple instances of what he called "straight up plagiarism" in Father Sichko's book.

Among the sources Father Sichko laid claim to were billionaire Warren Buffett, Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, motivational speaker Zig Ziglar and the rock band The Pretenders (songwriters Billy Steinberg, Chrissie Hynde and Thomas Kelly), said Father Schneider.

In addition, Father Sichko had taken credit in the book for "stories that are repeated but have an uncertain source," and had even displayed instances of "poor taste" in his text, such as a scatological quip, said Father Schneider.

He also said Father Sichko had engaged in systematic online plagiarism, citing the X account @RevPlagiarism, which had identified and listed "over 300 plagiarized tweets" by the Lexington priest.

The posts drew from "eclectic" sources, said Father Schneider, including "bishops to Ralph Waldo Emerson to random Catholic laypeople to comedians to [P]rotestant pastors to Juanita Broaddrick," a retired nursing home administrator who accused former President Bill Clinton of rape.

Father Schneider said in his blog post that Father Stephen Vrezel, an Archdiocese of Mobile, Alabama priest, was "behind" the @RevPlagiarism account, and that Father Vrezel "had tried hard to convince Fr. Jim to stop plagiarizing before this.

"In his texts with Vrazel, Sichko lacks remorse for this," said Father Schneider, who called for Father Sichko's speaking engagements to be canceled as well.

Referencing recent scandals at prominent U.S. universities, Father Schneider said in his post that "plagiarism was enough to bring down the presidents of Harvard and Stanford.

"We Catholics should have higher standards for honesty than them," he said, adding that Father Sichko "does not even pass some of the lowest bars you can set for plagiarism."

Father Sichko has previously published two other books, both through Open Road Media: the 2014 "Among Friends: Stories from the Journey," co-written with Jonathan Ryan and Chas Allen, and the 2021 "Encountering God as a Traveling Papal Missionary of Mercy."

His website's online store also features Miss Marie's Spaghetti Sauce, a commercially distributed product he launched in 2018 in honor of his late mother, using her family recipe.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Main accused in Indian Catholic professor’s hand-chopping held Main accused in Indian Catholic professor’s hand-chopping held
Will Taiwan’s parliamentary elections prove a game-changer? Will Taiwan’s parliamentary elections prove a game-changer?
India’s Syro-Malabar Catholics pin hopes on new Church head India’s Syro-Malabar Catholics pin hopes on new Church head
China bars Tibetan kids from private classes, religious activities China bars Tibetan kids from private classes, religious activities
Indian Christians welcome state's Dalit quota benefit support Indian Christians welcome state's Dalit quota benefit support
Catholic publisher pulls priest's book over alleged plagiarism Catholic publisher pulls priest's book over alleged plagiarism
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Tanjung Selor

Diocese of Tanjung Selor

The Diocese of Tanjung Selor is located in the city of Tanjung Selor in the ecclesiastical province of Samarinda in

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Weihai

Apostolic Prefecture of Weihai

The Apostolic Prefecture of Weihai is a Latin Catholic pre-diocesan jurisdiction based in the port city

Read more
Diocese of Gumaca

Diocese of Gumaca

In a land area of 3,666.44 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the eastern part of Quezon province.Quezon

Read more
Diocese of Cheongju

Diocese of Cheongju

Cheongju diocese covers a land area of 5,767 square kilometers, the whole Chungcheongbuk-do province, except Jecheon

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.