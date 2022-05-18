News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Catholic priests tackle mental fallout of Filipino polls

Clerical group offers counseling to people left stressed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr's landslide election victory

Catholic priests tackle mental fallout of Filipino polls

Supporters of Philippine presidential runner-up and Vice President Leni Robredo flash the 'Laban' (fight) sign during a thanksgiving rally inside a university campus in Manila on May 13. (Photo:AFP) 

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: May 18, 2022 09:24 AM GMT

Updated: May 18, 2022 11:40 AM GMT

Catholic clergymen in the Philippines have begun counseling sessions for Filipinos experiencing post-election stress following May 9 presidential polls.

Many are those who experienced repression during the martial law years imposed by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, and who are struggling to come to terms that his son, the dictator’s son, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., won the poll by a landslide.

They fear history could be about to repeat itself.

Marcos, Jr. garnered more than 31 million votes — more than twice the 14.8 million the Church-backed candidate, Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo got. The vast majority of Marcos’ supporters were too young to remember the rights abuses committed by his father’s regime.

The group of priests called Clergy for the Moral Choice opened on May 16 its free online counseling service "to talk and to accompany" the stressed.

The service is available to anyone seeking help to address mental distress brought about by the recent polls.

“[Our] online counseling will see volunteers cater to people left distraught by the election,” the group announced on Facebook.

It said volunteer psychologists and grief counselors were available.

The group said handling post-election stress was also “essential” to heal wounds and divisions the election caused between family members and friends.

“Some family members have refused to talk to each other because of politics. Some supported Marcos, others supported Robredo,” Genevieve de Leon, a volunteer psychologist, told UCA News.

“They blame each other for the kind of future the country will have,” she said.

“Some of us even find it difficult to accept the election is over. Those who have already won are still attacking those who lost,” which creates social divisions,  De Leon added.

“It is important that everyone show respect to avoid any further stress and divisions.”

The clergymen said thousands have experienced post-election stress after Robredo lost to Marcos, Jr.

“Many have reached out and many have observed post-election stress in social media as well. Robredo’s supporters were left sad, confused, angry, and anxious because of Marcos, Jr.’s win. They could not understand why 31 million people voted for him,” said a priest from Cubao diocese, who wanted to remain anonymous.

“We are urging the faithful to remain calm and to avoid spreading unverified information that will further exacerbate tensions.”

Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula joined that call on May 16.

“At this time, it would be better for all to stay calm and for everyone to believe in the democratic process. Let us continue to love, care, and pray for our country,” Cardinal Advincula said in a post-election message.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnamese Cistercian dismissed for joining non-Catholic sect Vietnamese Cistercian dismissed for joining non-Catholic sect
The writing on the wall at India’s controversial mosque The writing on the wall at India’s controversial mosque
Sri Lankans demand justice for thousands killed in civil war Sri Lankans demand justice for thousands killed in civil war
Fear of historical revisionism in the Philippines Fear of historical revisionism in the Philippines
Attack on shrine upsets Christians in southern India Attack on shrine upsets Christians in southern India
Church teachings help resolve marital conflicts Church teachings help resolve marital conflicts
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

After fractious French election Catholic bishops try to heal a divided flock

After fractious French election, Catholic bishops try to heal a divided flock

Deep political rifts surfaced among Catholics during France’s recent presidential election, leaving the country’s bishops worried about unity within their Church

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.