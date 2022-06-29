News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Catholic priest suspended in India after marrying in Hindu temple

Father Mullapally was suspended from public ministry in Kerala two years ago following a sex scandal

Archbishop Joseph Pamplany was praised on social media for his prompt action

Archbishop Joseph Pamplany was praised on social media for his prompt action. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 29, 2022 10:43 AM GMT

Updated: June 29, 2022 10:58 AM GMT

A Catholic priest has been suspended in southern India after he reportedly married a Hindu woman following her temple rituals.

Officials of Tellicherry Archdiocese in Kerala state announced the withdrawal of the priestly faculties of Father Mathew Mullapally on June 28, soon after pictures of the newly married couple flooded social media.

Mullapally has informed the archdiocese of his “definitive and non-retractable decision for personal reasons to leave the priesthood and to return to secular life,” said the letter, jointly signed by Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Tellicherry and his chancellor Father Joseph Muttathukunnel.

The letter made no reference to the marriage but said Mullapally informed the archbishop of his “desire to get dispensation from all his clerical obligations and consequently of clerical rights as well.”

The archbishop after “mature consideration and due consultations has suspended him from the exercise of all his priestly faculties with immediate effect” as per canon laws, the letter said.

Mullapally “has no more permission to exercise any of those faculties either inside or outside” the archdiocese, the letter said.

The archdiocese could not confirm if Mullapally converted to Hinduism or was just following Hindu religious rituals for the purpose of marriage

Father Muttathukunnel told UCA News on June 29 that the priestly faculties of Mullapally have been withdrawn “as part of the laid-down policy of the Catholic Church.”

“The process for his dispensation from the priesthood was under process as he himself had sought it," he said, adding that the archdiocese has completed its part in the dispensation process and has sent the documents to Rome for final approval.

The archdiocese could not confirm if Mullapally converted to Hinduism or was just following Hindu religious rituals for the purpose of marriage. The woman he married, according to media reports, is the mother of two girls.

Father Muttathukunnel also said “the Catholic Church has zero tolerance toward such acts" that are "always a scandal for the Church.”

Mullapally, a popular retreat preacher, was restrained from publicly exercising his priestly faculties in 2020 after being involved in a sex scandal.

Social media comments show that people sought his prayers and blessings, believing they worked wonders for them, and Catholics from neighboring parishes also flocked to attend his services.

Other commenters lauded the archbishop for taking prompt action.

comment

Share your comments
2 Comments on this Story
MARY
it's very sad. why he leave like that.God loves him too.
Reply
JACOB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPyDwLAWBw0
Reply

Latest News

Catholic priest suspended in India after marrying in Hindu temple Catholic priest suspended in India after marrying in Hindu temple
From pariah to president: Marcos takes over Philippines' top job From pariah to president: Marcos takes over Philippines' top job
Church-run drug rehab center honored in Bangladesh Church-run drug rehab center honored in Bangladesh
Pope Francis congratulates next Philippine president Pope Francis congratulates next Philippine president
Fuel crisis disrupts lives across Sri Lanka Fuel crisis disrupts lives across Sri Lanka
Cambodia's Hun Sen confirms next year's general election Cambodia's Hun Sen confirms next year's general election
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Has Francis insulted American Catholics

Has Francis "insulted" American Catholics?

A response to Thomas Weinandy’s latest j’accuse

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.