Catholic priest gets bail after 20 days in Indian prison

The court concluded that 'nothing was found on record' to punish the priest for unlawfully running a children's home

Catholic priest gets bail after 20 days in Indian prison

A picture of Father Anil Mathew, who was released on Jan. 29 on bail 20 days after he was arrested on charges of child rights violation and conversion attempts in central Indian Madhya Pradesh state. (A screenshot from a video of his New Year message in December 2023) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 30, 2024 12:25 PM GMT

Updated: January 30, 2024 01:09 PM GMT

A Catholic priest, detained on charges of violating child rights in central India, has been released on bail 20 days after he was arrested, which Church leaders say is part of a state-sponsored anti-Christian campaign.

Father Anil Mathew, a member of the Carmelite of Mary Immaculate (CMI) congregation, working in Madhya Pradesh state was released on Jan. 28. He was arrested on Jan. 7 and was remanded in prison.

Father Cyril Kuttianickal, Mathew’s local superior based in the state capital Bhopal, said Mathew was released from jail after a local court granted him bail.

Mathew was not “willing to talk to media,” Kuttianickal told UCA News on Jan. 29.

Mathew, director of Anchal Girls' Hostel in Bhopal was arrested on charges of violating provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, unlawfully running a children's home, and engaging in conversion attempts.

Mathew’s lawyer told the court that “no case is made out" under the Juvenile Justice Act as the hostel he directs is “not a juvenile home” defined under the act, Kuttianickal said in a statement.

Mathew runs a girl’s hostel, not a children's home, and the girls staying there “have their biological parents alive."

"All the girls were admitted in the girls' hostel upon the written request of their parents,” the statement said.

The hostel is registered with the school education department as per the legal requirement, the lawyer told the court.

Mathew’s lawyer also told the court a case of conversion attempt will not stand against his client as the law asks not to entertain third-party complaints on conversion.

Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act, 2021 says that a case against conversion or attempt to conversion should not be registered or investigated until a written complaint is filed by a person who claims to have experienced such an action. In the case of minors, the complaint should come from parents or siblings, the law stipulates. 

In the case of Mathew, the complaint was filed by government officials and not by any hostel girls nor by their parents, the lawyer said.   

“The court appreciated the arguments” and concluded that “nothing was found on record” to punish Mathew “by an imprisonment up to 10 years is made out,” Kuttianickal said in the statement.

Mathew's arrest came two days after a surprise inspection led by a team under Priyank Kanoongo, chairman of the state-run National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has run the state government since 2003, barring a 15-month gap in 2018. The right-wing party emerged winner in the state polls held in December last year.

The federal and state child rights protection panels, Church leaders, said “carried out targeted inspections in Christian institution primarily, orphanages, hostels and schools and filed several false cases of religious conversion.”

“The raid and arrest of Father Mathew is also part of that targeted campaign against Church-run institutions of repute to malign their good name in the name of religious conversion,” a Church official lamented.

“Since the child rights panel officials are part of the ruling pro-Hindu BJP governments in New Delhi and in the state, the local officials including the police are hesitant to take any stand in support of Church institutions even though they know the truth," added a Church official who did not want to be named.

Christians make up 0.29 percent of more than 72 million people in the state and more than 80 percent are Hindus.

