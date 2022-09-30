News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Catholic priest dispels rumor of church vandalism in India

The latest incident in Punjab was being linked to earlier attacks on churches in the northern state

Catholic priest dispels rumor of church vandalism in India

Christian priests along with devotees take part in a candlelight march for peace and harmony at St Paul's Church in Amritsar on Sept. 3, following the vandalism inside church premises in India's Punjab state. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, New Delhi

By UCA News reporter, New Delhi

Published: September 30, 2022 10:54 AM GMT

Updated: September 30, 2022 11:01 AM GMT

Catholic officials in the northern Indian state of Punjab have clarified that an attack on a church could be the work of burglars, dispelling doubts about a possible hate attack.

Police confirmed that a fiberglass sheet was found missing from the window of the Catholic church at Nadanpur village in Jalandhar district on the morning of Sept. 29.

The incident drew parallels with last month's incident at a church in the Tarn Taran district that was vandalized by anti-social elements, but Father John Paul, in charge of the church clarified that it could be the burglars who also targeted two houses in the same locality on the previous night.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“Kindly refrain from connecting it to previous incidents of the recent past,” Father Paul said.

Bishop Agnelo Rufino Gracias, the apostolic administrator of the Jalandhar diocese, in a letter addressed to priests, nuns and laity, urged them not to entertain any rumor that may vitiate the atmosphere, but rather work together for peace and harmony.

Senior Superintendent of Police Swarandeep Singh said no complaint was registered yet and people should refrain from spreading rumors.

The Tarn Taran incident was a case of church vandalism reported on Aug. 31 where the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Jesus were damaged by unknown people who also set fire to the car belonging to Father Thomas Poochalil, parish priest of Infant Jesus Catholic Church, Patti.

A day before the incident, Giani Harpreet Singh, head of Akal Takht, one of the highest seats of power for the Sikhs, had condemned alleged forced conversions by Christian groups in Punjab province and demanded a law against such activities. 

Earlier, a group of armed Nihang Sikhs reportedly disrupted an event organized by Christians at a village in the Amritsar district on Aug. 28.

The growing number of churches and churchgoers in the Sikh-majority state in north India has led to sporadic friction with Sikh religious organizations who accuse Christians of using forceful and fraudulent means of conversion.

Punjab, bordering Pakistan, is a Sikh-majority state.

The rate of conversion to Christianity is on the rise in recent decades and it is said that Christians now constitute 10 percent of Punjab's population of 28 million.

  

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Bangladeshi Buddhists denied justice for a decade Bangladeshi Buddhists denied justice for a decade
Hong Kong’s Cardinal Zen, five others go on trial over protest fund Hong Kong’s Cardinal Zen, five others go on trial over protest fund
Deaths on sea in Vietnam spark trafficking alarm Deaths on sea in Vietnam spark trafficking alarm
Philippine labor unions oppose cap on overseas heath workers Philippine labor unions oppose cap on overseas heath workers
Breathing new life into Mumbai's Church heritage Breathing new life into Mumbai's Church heritage
Catholic priest dispels rumor of church vandalism in India Catholic priest dispels rumor of church vandalism in India
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Polarization and the synodal journey of change

Polarization and the synodal journey of change

Polarization is evident in families, societies, politics, and the Church

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.