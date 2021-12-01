X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

Vatican City

Catholic, Orthodox must make communion visible, pope says

Pope Francis expresses his spiritual closeness to Patriarch Bartholomew in a letter for the feast of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: December 01, 2021 05:51 AM GMT

Updated: December 01, 2021 05:53 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
2

Yet another Catholic church destroyed by Myanmar junta

Nov 29, 2021
3

Indonesia pays compensation to sexually abused altar boys

Nov 29, 2021
4

Thou shalt not kill

Nov 29, 2021
5

Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier

Dec 1, 2021
6

Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince

Nov 30, 2021
7

Thailand’s new curbs further harm press freedom

Nov 29, 2021
8

Filipino lay minister gunned down in Cebu City

Nov 29, 2021
9

Toxic air pollution chokes India, Pakistan

Nov 29, 2021
10

Korean nuns on education mission for poor Cambodian children

Nov 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Catholic, Orthodox must make communion visible, pope says

Pope Francis and Bartholomew I, Patriarch of Constantinople. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Catholics and Orthodox Christians must increasingly work together where they can, Pope Francis told Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople.

"The full unity for which we yearn is, of course, a gift from God, through the grace of the Holy Spirit. May our Lord help us to be ready to embrace this gift through prayer, interior conversion and openness to seeking and offering pardon," he said in the written message to the Orthodox patriarch.

"Beloved brother in Christ, along the path toward full communion between our churches, we are sustained by the intercession of the holy brothers Peter and Andrew, our patron saints," he wrote in the message released by the Vatican Nov. 30.

Cardinal Kurt Koch, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, delivered the message to the patriarch in Istanbul Nov. 30 during services to mark the feast of St. Andrew the Apostle, the patriarchate's patron saint. The cardinal led a Vatican delegation to Istanbul to take part in the Divine Liturgy presided over by the patriarch.

Pope Francis told the patriarch, "It was a source of joy for me that during your recent visit to Rome we were able not only to share our concerns regarding the present and future of our world but also to express our shared commitment to addressing issues of crucial significance for our whole human family, including the care of creation, the education of future generations, dialogue among the different religious traditions and the pursuit of peace."

This way, as pastors with their churches, they strengthen a "profound bond that already unites us, since our common responsibility in the face of current challenges flows from our shared faith" in God the father, his son and the Holy Spirit, "who harmonizes differences without abolishing them," the pope wrote.

"United in this faith, let us seek with determination to make visible our communion," he wrote.

Even though there are still "theological and ecclesiological questions at the heart of the work of our ongoing theological dialogue, it is my hope that Catholics and Orthodox may increasingly work together in those areas in which it is not only possible, but indeed imperative that we do so," the pope wrote.

The pope and the patriarch send delegations to each other's churches each year for the celebrations of their patron saints' feast days: the Vatican's June 29 celebration of the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul and the Orthodox patriarchate's Nov. 30 celebration of the feast of St. Andrew.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pope advances sainthood causes including murdered Dutch priest
Pope advances sainthood causes including murdered Dutch priest
Letter from Rome: The not-so-Eternal City
Letter from Rome: The not-so-Eternal City
Change bad habits, protect the earth, pope says in new book
Change bad habits, protect the earth, pope says in new book
Church can't just ignore new questions about meaning of life, pope says
Church can't just ignore new questions about meaning of life, pope says
Vatican warns of rights violations against seafarers
Vatican warns of rights violations against seafarers
Pope encourages young to be critical conscience of society
Pope encourages young to be critical conscience of society
Support Us

Latest News

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Bangladesh lets relocated Rohingya refugees visit families
Dec 1, 2021
Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop
Dec 1, 2021
Asylum seeker's self-immolation challenges Indonesian policy
Dec 1, 2021
Afghan babies succumb to hunger as winter descends
Dec 1, 2021
Philippine volcano erupts but no ashfall
Dec 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021
Building a church of communion, participation and mission
Nov 29, 2021
Letter from Rome: The not-so-Eternal City
Nov 27, 2021
Pakistan cannot risk becoming the next Afghanistan
Nov 26, 2021

Features

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
Korean nuns on education mission for poor Cambodian children
Nov 30, 2021
A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
Nov 27, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Feminists Church clash in Bolivia

Feminists, Church clash in Bolivia
Christians fearful as Niger hit hard by jihadist insurgency

Christians fearful as Niger hit hard by jihadist insurgency
Makeover of NotreDame de Paris interior sparks hot debate

Make-over of Notre-Dame de Paris’ interior sparks hot debate
Pope seeks to refocus world attention on migrants during trip to Cyprus and Greece

Pope seeks to refocus world attention on migrants during trip to Cyprus and Greece
European Commission pulls internal memo cancelling Christmas

European Commission pulls internal memo “cancelling” Christmas

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.