Timor Leste

Catholic orphanage gets Timor-Leste human rights award

Dominican Sisters among four awardees of prize named after assassinated Brazilian diplomat

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: December 14, 2021 05:21 AM GMT

Updated: December 14, 2021 05:27 AM GMT

Catholic orphanage gets Timor-Leste human rights award

Timor-Leste President Francisco Guterres Lu Olo (center) with the 2021 Sérgio Vieira De Mello Human Rights Award winners. (Photo: President's Facebook page)

The Timor-Leste government has bestowed awards on four individuals and institutions, including an orphanage run by Catholic nuns, for their contributions to upholding human rights.

The 2021 Sergio Vieira De Mello Human Rights Award was presented by President Francisco Guterres Lu Olo on Dec. 10 to coincide with International Human Rights Day.

The recipients were the Dominican Sisters Orphanage in Dili, environmental activist Alexandre Rosa Bruno Sarmento, the non-governmental organization Casa Vida Child Care Center and a midwife, Paulina da Costa Soares.

"This award is in recognition of the impact of your efforts and activities in strengthening human rights in our beloved country," the president said at an awards ceremony at the presidential palace.

Introduced in 2008 by the then president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate José Ramos-Horta, the annual award is given to individuals as well as government and non-governmental organizations that contribute to the promotion, defense and dissemination of human rights in Timor-Leste.

The award's name refers to a Brazilian diplomat who served as the UN’s transitional administrator in Timor-Leste from December 1999 to May 2002, guiding the country to independence. In 2003 he was killed in a hotel bombing in Baghdad, Iraq.

The center also provides important assistance to victims in building strength and resilience after experiencing sexual violence

Guterres said the award was given to the orphanage run by the Congregation of the Missionary Dominican Sisters of the Rosary for having provided shelter for poor and orphaned children from pre-school to higher education since 2005.

"The orphanage has helped poor children access informal, formal and non-formal education," he said.

He said the orphanage teaches children to respect themselves and others as the image of God, love others and care for the environment.

"The orphanage also helps children get to school, pay tuition fees, transportation fees, build their values and provide basic needs," he said.

In addition, he said, the orphanage provides English and Portuguese classes, music classes, Bible studies and basic computer courses.

Sarmento received his award for helping about 1,500 farmers increase their income. Through the Carbon Offset Timor group, established in 2009, he also helped in plant 220,000 trees on 197 hectares of land and plant 22,000 mangrove trees in the coastal areas of Wenunuc and Metinaro, on the outskirts of Dili.

The group also provided scholarships to 600 high school students in Laclubar and 13 students in Dili.

Meanwhile, the Casa Vida Child Care Center was chosen for its dedication to saving children and women from sexual abuse.

"The center also provides important assistance to victims in building strength and resilience after experiencing sexual violence," the president said.

The midwife, Da Costa Soares was rewarded for her “outstanding dedication” while working in remote places.

Each recipient of the award received a grant of US$10,000.

