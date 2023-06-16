Catholic nuns want justice for India's female wrestlers

After much delay, police filed a 1500-page chargesheet against the former chief of wrestling body, accused of sexual abuses

Members of the Indian Youth Congress shout slogans in support of Indian wrestlers protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh, the wrestling federation chief over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation, in New Delhi on June 1. (Photo: AFP)

Indian police have filed charges against the former head of the Wrestling Federation of India following complaints of sexual harassment by female wrestlers, including international medal winners.

The police charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, an influential member of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) include criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty. Sexual harassment, making sexual remarks, and stalking are also among the major charges.

“It is true the police filed the charges after public pressure. No doubt, it is appreciated,” said Sister Cynthia Pais from Bengaluru, the capital of southern Karnataka state.

The nun, however, questioned the slow process.

“There is no free environment in the country for women to fight such cases," Sister Pais, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany, told UCA News on June 16.

Female wrestlers, including Olympic medalists, launched an indefinite protest in January at Jantar Mantar, a venue earmarked for public protest in the national capital New Delhi, demanding action against Singh after police refused to register a case against him.

Farmers, civil groups, and Catholic religious had come in large numbers to support the wrestlers and demanded action against Singh.

The police, however, have canceled the charges leveled against him by a minor wrestler through her father under the stringent Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO).

The minor wrestler, according to the police, withdrew her complaint.

“The police should re-investigate the complaint of the minor,” Sister Pais asserted.

“It is not a simple case, she should get justice,” she added.

The wrestlers alleged they were harassed during tournaments in Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia.

The wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar on April 23 and approached the Supreme Court, the top court in the country, demanding a direction to the police to register a case against the powerful politician.

The police subsequently registered two cases on April 28, including one under a special law meant to protect minor children from sexual exploitation.

The police, however, did not make any progress in investigating the case.

Singh maintains that he is innocent and did not commit any offenses alleged by the female wrestlers. Singh served three four-year terms as president of the WFI in a row and is ineligible to contest for the top post after completing 12 years.

The turning point in the case came when farmers vowed to take up their case in public until they get justice, forcing the federal government to announce action against its influential parliamentarian from India's most populous state of northern Uttar Pradesh.

India's Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur met with the wrestlers and assured them of action against Singh before June 15.

“We should not be happy with the filing of charges,” said a nun who did not want to be named.

“The general public and others who supported the wrestlers should continue their vigil until the accused is convicted," the nun based in southern Kerala state told UCA News.

