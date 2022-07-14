News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Kazakhstan

Catholic nuns celebrate mission of mercy in Kazakhstan

Sisters are hailed as having spent the last 25 years putting 'the light of Divine Mercy' in the central Asian country

Catholic nuns celebrate mission of mercy in Kazakhstan

The nuns from the Congregation of the Sisters of Our Lady of Mercy pay a visit to the tomb of late fellow confrere Sister Kinga Petkovich in Kazakhstan. (Photo: Catholic Kazakhstan)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 14, 2022 10:27 AM GMT

Updated: July 14, 2022 10:41 AM GMT

On June 7, 1997, Pope John Paul II paid the first visit to the famous Sanctuary of Divine Mercy in Krakow, Poland.

Among other things during the visit, the late pope blessed three nuns from the Congregation of the Sisters of Our Lady of Mercy.

The Polish pope consecrated the missionary crosses of the nuns and entrusted them with a special mission of mercy to Kazakhstan, a Muslim-majority central Asian nation, some 3,392 kilometers away by air.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The sanctuary, known to have miraculous powers, is the final resting place of Saint Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun, mystic and co-foundress of the congregation set up in 1862, in Warsaw.

Sister Kowalska (1905-1938) was famed for her apparitions of Jesus that popularized devotion to Divine Mercy in the Catholic Church. She was declared a saint by the Vatican on April 30, 2000.

The three nuns — Sister Maria Magdalena Glumińska, Sister Natalia Videl and Sister Eva Zheliszewska — arrived in Petropavlovsk, a city in northern Kazakhstan close to the Russian border, on June 22, 1997.

"In the beginning, the nuns collaborated with Redemptorist priests and lay people in local parishes to offer catechism classes in Petropavlovsk city and villages"

They began the first community of Divine Mercy nuns in the former Soviet republic and started the first religious house in the city, on June 29.

The nuns paid tribute to their predecessor, Sister Kinga Petkevich, who visited the country in August 1995, to experience missionary work.

In the beginning, the nuns collaborated with Redemptorist priests and lay people in local parishes to offer catechism classes in Petropavlovsk city and villages.

Gradually, they engaged in other activities such as evangelization and social services at churches, schools, orphanages, prisons and a children's colony.

Then the nuns set up two houses, popularly called “Houses of Mercy” in the cities of Petropavlovsk and Tajynsza to assist poor women and children.

Currently, they run centers for girls who need deep moral renewal and organize homes for single mothers, the sick, and kindergartens for children.

"If I managed to save at least one soul thanks to my labors, if I managed to snatch at least one for God, this would already be a generous reward"

The sisters also promote the spirituality of their co-founder Saint Faustina Kowalska.

On June 26, Divine Mercy nuns celebrated the 25th anniversary of their arrival in Kazakhstan in the presence of Archbishop Tomasz Peta of Astana, the congregation’s Superior-General Miriam Janets and two of the first missionary nuns still alive — Sister Natalia Videl and Sister Eva Zheliszewska.

Archbishop Peta, the president of the Bishops’ Conference of Kazakhstan hailed the nuns for putting “the light of Divine Mercy” in the country.

Sister Janets, the Superior-General, referred to the words of the congregation’s founder Mother Teresa Eva Potocka, who emphasized moral and spiritual renewal for the lapsed faithful amid difficult situations.

“If I managed to save at least one soul thanks to my labors, if I managed to snatch at least one for God, this would already be a generous reward,” Mother Potocka wrote. “Is it really a small thing to save one soul? This thought inspires me to work, gives me courage and fortitude in the greatest difficulties.”

As part of anniversary celebrations, the nuns visited the tomb of Sister Petkevich, the first missionary nun from the congregation to arrive in the country. She died on Sept. 12, 1996, and was buried in Petropavlovsk city.

Divine Mercy nuns make mercy a central theme of their spirituality and charism. Their motto is: “To cooperate with the Mercy of God (Divine Mercy) in the work of rescuing lost souls.”

For more than 150 years, the nuns have been preaching the message of Divine Mercy in shrines, parishes and prisons.

They form the Apostles of The Divine Mercy in the international “Faustinum” Association and teach religious education in schools

The nuns run the “Misericordia” Publishing House and edit the “Orędzie Miłosierdzia” (Message of Mercy) quarterly and they work in conjunction with the media.   

Currently, the congregation has 400 nuns serving in Poland, Ukraine, the USA, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Belarus, Czech Republic, Italy, Brazil, and Cuba.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Bangladeshi university introduces prayer rooms for minority students Bangladeshi university introduces prayer rooms for minority students
Indonesian Catholic priest calls for safe labor migration to Malaysia Indonesian Catholic priest calls for safe labor migration to Malaysia
Filipino Catholic law school dean trashes divorce bill Filipino Catholic law school dean trashes divorce bill
Catholic nuns celebrate mission of mercy in Kazakhstan Catholic nuns celebrate mission of mercy in Kazakhstan
Sri Lankan cardinal warns against emergency power abuses Sri Lankan cardinal warns against emergency power abuses
Vietnamese altar boys inspired by religious vocation Vietnamese altar boys inspired by religious vocation
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Brazilian Catholic seminarians get a dose of missio ad gentes

Brazilian Catholic seminarians get a dose of “missio ad gentes”

4th National Missionary Congress of Seminarians aims to make mission the central axis of formation and help seminarians acquire an authentic missionary spirit

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.