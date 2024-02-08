News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Catholic nun detained over girl student’s suicide in India

A Grade 6 girl student from Carmel School in Chhattisgarh hanged herself to death by blaming the nun in a suicide note

A member of a religious movement with tattoos of Hindu god Ram's name on his body looks on during an annual festival in Chhattisgarh on Jan. 20. The central Indian state is known for unprecedented violence against Christians.

A member of a religious movement with tattoos of Hindu god Ram's name on his body looks on during an annual festival in Chhattisgarh on Jan. 20. The central Indian state is known for unprecedented violence against Christians. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 08, 2024 12:22 PM GMT

Updated: February 08, 2024 12:25 PM GMT

An Indian court has remanded a Catholic nun in judicial custody for her alleged role in the suicide of a minor schoolgirl in a central Indian state.

Police in central Chhattisgarh state arrested Carmelite nun Mercy on Feb. 7 and produced her before a local court in Ambikapur, a major township in Sarguja district in the state.

Sister Mercy (who goes by one name) was accused of abetting suicide, a crime punishable with 10 years of jail term or life imprisonment.

Her arrest came after the suicide of a Grade 6 girl student of the Carmel School in Ambikapur on Feb. 6 night. The nun teaches in the school.

The student, who committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in her home, accused the nun of torturing her in a suicide note. Police recovered the note.

“It is not yet clear whether the suicide note is original. But the allegations against the nun are false,” said Father Lucian Kujur, director of education in Ambikapur diocese.

It is true the nun had taken the girl's identity card and asked her to bring her parents the next day as she was absent from classes, the priest said.

“She along with four other girls remained in the toilet instead of attending the classes,” the priest said.

“When the nun noticed them, she collected their identity cards and handed them over to the office,” the priest added.

Sister Mercy is not involved in teaching the girl and there were no such complaints against her, the priest added. More than 8,000 students study in the school

Right-wing Hindu activists protested in front of the school, demanding the arrest of the nun and the principal.

“School is currently shut and the police force is deployed. We hope it will be reopened soon,” said Father Kujur.

Chhattisgarh witnessed unprecedented violence against Christians in 2022 as more than 1,000 indigenous people were driven out of their homes in the Bastar region.

The state, currently ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recorded the highest number of violence against Christians in 2022, said United Christian Forum, an ecumenical forum that tracks prosecution against Christians in India.

The ruling party has announced plans to amend the stringent anti-conversion law in the state with extended jail term provisions.

Christians make up a mere 2 percent of its more than 30 million population with more than 80 percent Hindus, including the indigenous people, who are grouped under Hinduism under India's Census.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic nun detained over girl student’s suicide in India Catholic nun detained over girl student’s suicide in India
Minorities slam Indian state's new uniform civil code Minorities slam Indian state's new uniform civil code
Chinese New Year and Lent can go together, says bishop Chinese New Year and Lent can go together, says bishop
Call for probe into Myanmar junta's war crimes Call for probe into Myanmar junta's war crimes
Indonesian Catholic campuses face heat after criticizing Jokowi Indonesian Catholic campuses face heat after criticizing Jokowi
Sentence cut for Malaysia's ex-PM won’t stop Muslim conservatism Sentence cut for Malaysia's ex-PM won’t stop Muslim conservatism
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Ranchi

Archdiocese of Ranchi

In a land area of 5,299 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers two civil districts -- Ranchi and

Read more
Diocese of Chikmagalur

Diocese of Chikmagalur

The diocese of Chikmagalur was erected on Nov. 16, 1963, by Pope Paul VI with territory taken from the diocese of

Read more
Archdiocese of Karachi

Archdiocese of Karachi

Karachi is the largest city, main seaport and the financial capital of Pakistan. Locally known as"the city of lights",

Read more
Diocese of Gwalior

Diocese of Gwalior

Gwalior diocese is spread over 33,583 Square Kilometers covering six districts: Bhind, Datia, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.