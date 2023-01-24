News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Catholic missionaries must be authentic, pope says

Meeting seminarians at the Vatican Jan. 21, Pope Francis gave them advice on how to better live out their calling

Pope Francis meeting the Community of the Pontifical Urban College for the Propagation of the Faith

Pope Francis meeting the Community of the Pontifical Urban College for the Propagation of the Faith. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

By Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

Published: January 24, 2023 04:37 AM GMT

Updated: January 24, 2023 04:42 AM GMT

To be credible messengers of the Gospel, Catholic missionaries must be authentic, open to others and to dialogue, Pope Francis said.

Speaking to seminarians from the Pontifical Urban College, a seminary in Rome for priests from the church's traditional mission territories, the pope said the students are uniquely positioned to inspire others at a time when the church is called to a "pastoral and missionary conversion."

Meeting the seminarians at the Vatican Jan. 21, Pope Francis gave them advice on how to better live out their calling as missionaries.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

A missionary's closeness to God and others does not come from the appearance of being perfect, the pope said, but from having the "courage to be authentic." He encouraged the seminarians to "overcome the fear of being judged for not corresponding to an ideal model, which often only exists in our minds."

Missionaries are credible not because of "a habit they wear or an external attitude," he said, but rather because they have a "style of simplicity and sincerity."

He also warned them against the temptation of "formalism," or of being overly fixated on their position. He encouraged them not to be afraid of showing themselves for who they are to others and," especially to those older brothers that the church put by your side as formation leaders."

The pope's meeting with the seminarians marked 400 years since the foundation of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, which became part of the new Dicastery for Evangelization in the pope's reform of the Roman Curia.

Pope Francis told the seminarians to "go out from themselves" in order to challenge their perspective.

"The life of faith is a continual 'exodus,' a going out from our mental framework, from the enclosure of our fears, from our small certainties that reassure us," he said. "Otherwise, we risk adoring a God that is only a projection of our needs, and therefore an idol."

The pope said one way to put this idea into practice is by accepting the "challenge of fraternity" while in seminary, and to be witnesses of that fraternity when they return to their home countries, especially in nations experiencing conflict.

Pope Francis said that open dialogue with God and with others is one way to welcome God into their lives, and he urged the seminarians to learn from the "martyrs of dialogue" of their home countries, noting how those martyrs were "builders of peace" through their openness to others.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan probes Unification Church’s ‘shady’ child adoption deals Japan probes Unification Church’s ‘shady’ child adoption deals
Catholic charity empowers rural women in Pakistan Catholic charity empowers rural women in Pakistan
Indian state's plan to teach Hindu texts in schools criticized Indian state's plan to teach Hindu texts in schools criticized
Concern in Goa as Hindu group storms Catholic college Concern in Goa as Hindu group storms Catholic college
War with China not an option, Taiwan tells Pope Francis War with China not an option, Taiwan tells Pope Francis
Indian Christians demand halt to police survey Indian Christians demand halt to police survey
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Rajkot

Diocese of Rajkot

The diocese is spread over 109,950 square kilometers and is located in the heart of the Saurashtra region. It covers a

Read more
Diocese of Fenyang

Diocese of Fenyang

In a land area of approximately 21,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Apostolic Administration of Harbin

Apostolic Administration of Harbin

As per the Open Church structure, Harbin diocese covers the whole province of Heilongjiang in northeastern China, with

Read more
Diocese of Taichung

Diocese of Taichung

Taiwan (Republic of China) lies 129 kilometers off the southeast coast of mainland China. "Taichung" literally means

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.