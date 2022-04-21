News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Catholic midwife honored on Kartini Day in Indonesia

Yovita Mariati, a widowed mother of four, has served for more than three decades without getting paid for her services

Catholic midwife honored on Kartini Day in Indonesia

Yovita Mariati has been a midwife in East Nusa Tenggara province for 34 years. (Photo supplied)

Ryan Dagur

By Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: April 21, 2022 10:17 AM GMT

Updated: April 21, 2022 10:55 AM GMT

A Catholic midwife who has served a remote Indonesian province for more than three decades was among 10 women honored by the government during its 144th Kartini Day celebrations.

Yovita Mariati, a midwife from Sikka district in East Nusa Tenggara province, received the award at the state palace in Jakarta on April 21.

Indonesians celebrate the day annually to commemorate the birth of their national heroine Raden Ajeng Kartini, hailed as a symbol of women’s empowerment for promoting gender equity and women’s rights during the Dutch colonial era.

Mariati has served new mothers and children as a midwife in Sikka district’s Nangalimang villages for the past 34 years.

The 54-year-old is a mother of four children who was widowed in 1999. She doesn’t get paid for her work and survives by selling hand-woven fabrics.

But that hasn’t stopped her from working for and advocating medical interventions to prevent diseases such as dengue fever, malaria and tuberculosis in the villages.

“I am crying and touched because it turns out that someone cares about what I have been doing all this time. I never thought that one day I would be rewarded like this”

An emotional Mariati, who received the award from First Lady Iriana Widodo, said: “I am crying and touched because it turns out that someone cares about what I have been doing all this time. I never thought that one day I would be rewarded like this.”

She said she had only tried to do what she could for her fellow humans based on her high school education and the training and experience she had gained while being on the job.

According to an official government statement, 514 women from various regions in Indonesia were honored this year in recognition of their contributions to the fields of education, health care, social, culture, environment and agriculture. However, only 10 awardees including Mariati were specially invited to the palace.

The first lady of Indonesia appreciated the award-winning women for their contributions to the country and its people.

"This is proof that women can be instrumental, can excel and can contribute to the surrounding community," she said while adding that Kartini Day provided the right momentum for women to commit themselves to continue to strive to do good things and rise together in the midst of efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

By learning from Kartini, she said, she hoped that Indonesian women could continue to be equal to men in all areas of life.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Easter traditions alive and well in Vietnam Easter traditions alive and well in Vietnam
Saving planet Earth from selfish human beings Saving planet Earth from selfish human beings
Cambodia urged to end 'witch hunt' against journalists Cambodia urged to end 'witch hunt' against journalists
Indonesian Supreme Court upholds key sex abuse decree Indonesian Supreme Court upholds key sex abuse decree
Philippine bishop condemns campaign trail shooting Philippine bishop condemns campaign trail shooting
ASEAN slammed for 'hollow words' over Myanmar peace plan ASEAN slammed for 'hollow words' over Myanmar peace plan
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Celebrating World Earth Day is akin to celebrating God family says Vatican official

Celebrating World Earth Day is akin to celebrating God, family, says Vatican official

The Church cares very much about the Earth because the Earth was created by God, who created all of us as siblings to live together in our Common Home, says Cardinal Michael Czerny

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.