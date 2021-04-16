X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Catholic media tycoon jailed in Hong Kong

Apple Daily owner Jimmy Lai found guilty of unauthorized assembly over 2019 democracy protests

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: April 15, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 17, 2021 02:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino child admonishes Duterte for foul language

Apr 14, 2021
2

Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord

Apr 14, 2021
3

The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan

Apr 14, 2021
4

No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand

Apr 13, 2021
5

Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?

Apr 13, 2021
6

Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan

Apr 13, 2021
7

India's Covid-19 crisis worsens as deaths spiral out of control

Apr 14, 2021
8

Kenyan bishops call on government to keep refugee camps open

Apr 13, 2021
9

Japanese archbishop urges strict rules as Covid-19 soars

Apr 15, 2021
10

The Philippines' throwaway street children

Apr 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Catholic media tycoon jailed in Hong Kong

Catholic media tycoon Jimmy Lai was jailed for 14 months on April 16 over one of Hong Kong's biggest-ever pro-democracy protests in 2019. (Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP)

Catholic media tycoon and philanthropist Jimmy Lai has been jailed for 14 months in Hong Kong after being found guilty of unauthorized assembly.

He was among nine activists in court on April 16 who were earlier found guilty of charges relating to pro-democracy demonstrations in the Chinese territory in 2019.

Lai, 72, has donated millions of dollars to Catholic causes and has been retired Cardinal Joseph Zen’s biggest financial backer.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He made his fortune through mid-market fashion chain Giordano before putting his wealth into media companies Next Media and the city’s leading anti-Beijing newspaper Apple Daily.

Lai’s jailing comes as the Chinese Communist Party intensifies its crackdown on Hong Kong's rights and freedoms.

Earlier this week, Apple Daily published a handwritten letter by Lai, sent from prison, which read: "It is our responsibility as journalists to seek justice. As long as we are not blinded by unjust temptations, as long as we do not let evil get its way through us, we are fulfilling our responsibility."

If this is the payback time, this is my redemption

Speaking to the BBC before the hearing, Lai said that even if he were to be imprisoned, he would still be "living my life meaningfully."

"I came here with one dollar. I got everything I have because of this place. If this is the payback time, this is my redemption," he said.

Lai, who was born in mainland China but smuggled into Hong Kong as a child, faced eight charges in court, two of which were imposed under the new national security law and can carry a maximum term of life in prison.

The law, implemented in Hong Kong by China last year, criminalizes secession and subversion. Earlier this month, Beijing overhauled the territory's electoral rules to ensure more loyalty to the mainland.

Related News

About 200 police raided the office of Apple Daily last August and handcuffed Lai under the security law’s provision of “foreign collusion” along with two of his sons and two executives of Next Media. He was also charged with fraud.

Also Read

The island where the West met Japan
The island where the West met Japan
Japanese archbishop urges strict rules as Covid-19 soars
Japanese archbishop urges strict rules as Covid-19 soars
Korean Catholics join pope's vaccine-sharing campaign
Korean Catholics join pope's vaccine-sharing campaign
What's behind Taiwan's Covid success story
What's behind Taiwan's Covid success story
At 89, Korean cardinal continues to inspire the faithful
At 89, Korean cardinal continues to inspire the faithful
Korean Church makes environmental pledges for Laudato Si' Year
Korean Church makes environmental pledges for Laudato Si' Year

Latest News

The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
Catholic media tycoon jailed in Hong Kong
Apr 16, 2021
Health workers alarmed as India runs out of hospital beds
Apr 16, 2021
Phnom Penh locked down as Cambodia's Covid toll spikes
Apr 16, 2021
Papal nuncio urges Filipinos to live out Catholic faith
Apr 16, 2021
Priest's book documents history of Christianity in Bangladesh
Apr 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021
On reconciling differences
Apr 15, 2021
Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Apr 14, 2021
Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021

Features

The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
The night a calamity came calling
Apr 16, 2021
Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Apr 15, 2021
The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
Apr 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Religious sisters in Myanmar stand up to military junta

Religious sisters in Myanmar stand up to military junta
Papal nuncio tells Mexican bishops to get real about Church decline

Papal nuncio tells Mexican bishops to get real about Church decline
Church in Haiti backs work stoppage to protest insecurity

Church in Haiti backs "work stoppage" to protest insecurity
Caritas France elects second consecutive woman president

Caritas France elects second consecutive woman president
What has become of Cardinal Robert Sarah

What has become of Cardinal Robert Sarah?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Easter
Lord, appoint for us leaders who long to hear Your Word

Lord, appoint for us leaders who long to hear Your Word
Lord Jesus, prevent the destruction of the Earth

Lord Jesus, prevent the destruction of the Earth

Saint Kateri Tekakwitha | Saint of the Day

Saint Kateri Tekakwitha | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.