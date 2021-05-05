X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Catholic leaders welcome Indian martyr's impending sainthood

Bishop Soosai praises Blessed Devasahayam Pillai as 'a messenger of peace and harmony'

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: May 05, 2021 04:56 AM GMT

Updated: May 05, 2021 06:04 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

May 3, 2021
2

Catholic student drowns after saving girls in Vietnam

May 3, 2021
3

Cambodian lockdowns to end despite record pandemic numbers

May 3, 2021
4

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy

May 4, 2021
5

Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling

May 2, 2021
6

Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation

May 3, 2021
7

Fury over 'nefarious video' targeting Malaysian archbishop

May 4, 2021
8

Christians in Myanmar's ethnic regions bear brunt of conflict

May 4, 2021
9

Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea

May 5, 2021
10

Vietnam imposes strong measures as Covid-19 surges

May 4, 2021
Support UCA News
Catholic leaders welcome Indian martyr's impending sainthood

The tomb of Blessed Devasahayam Pillai in India's Tamil Nadu state. (Photo: UCA News)

Catholic leaders in India are celebrating after Pope Francis cleared the way for an 18th-century martyr to be declared a saint.

Devasahayam Pillai will become the first Indian lay Catholic to achieve sainthood after the pope confirmed his canonization at an ordinary public consistory at the Vatican on May 3.

“It is a great honor and pride for the people of India but especially the people of southern India where martyr Devasahayam Pillai is revered across the faith line. They see him as a role model, a messenger of peace and harmony,” Bishop Nazarene Soosai of Kottar said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“It is also a time to celebrate and renew our faith because he is being declared a saint during a time when many fascist forces are trying to divide the people in the name of religion, caste and creed, but Blessed Devasahayam symbolizes a person who connects all people.

“It is moment where we can encourage more laypeople to follow great people like Blessed Devasahayam and build bridges between communities where all will be equal without making any differences between any religions.

“He is already a saint for us in the south. We are eagerly waiting the date from the Holy See when he will be declared a saint. A historic moment is waiting in this part of the world.”

When we celebrate the canonization of Blessed Devasahayam, we should also focus on evangelization through small deeds

Father Z. Devasagaya Raj, former secretary of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India's office of Dalits and backward classes, told UCA News that “we should be thankful to the Vatican that it has recognized Devasahayam Pillai as a saint."

“Churches in Odisha state should also promote the canonization of laypeople who lost their lives for the Christian faith 10 years ago,” added Father Raj, who is based in Tamil Nadu’s Archdiocese of Pondicherry and Cuddalore.

“When we celebrate the canonization of Blessed Devasahayam, we should also focus on evangelization through small deeds. Be like him and ready to witness Jesus Christ during this present scenario where hatred has become deep-rooted in society.”

Pillai, an upper-caste Hindu convert to Christianity, was born on April 23, 1712. He was a member of the royal service and was close to King Marthanda Varma, the ruler of Travancore.

Related News

He converted to Christianity in 1745 under the influence of Lannoy, the commander-in-chief of the Travancore army, and was baptized by Jesuit Father R. Bouttari Italus. His given name Neelakanda Pillai was changed to Lazer, but he became popularly known as Devasahayam — God’s help. 

Pillai’s wife Bhargavi Ammal also became a Catholic and took the name Gnanapoo Ammal (Theresa).

The Hindu king ordered Pillai’s arrest in 1749, charging him with treason and espionage. Pillai was imprisoned, tortured and finally banished to the Aralvaimozhy forest, a remote border area of Travancore.

According to church documents, en route to the forest, Pillai was beaten daily, pepper was rubbed into his wounds and nostrils, and he was exposed to the sun and given only stagnant water to drink. He was shot dead in the forest in 1752. He was a Catholic for only seven years.

Pilai is among seven blessed who will be declared saints soon, including Charles de Foucauld, a French soldier who traveled extensively in North Africa and was killed on Dec. 1, 1916, by a band of marauders.

Others listed for canonization include three priests who founded religious orders — Cesar de Bus, Luigi Maria Palazzolo and Giustino Maria Russolillo — and two religious founders, Maria Francesca di Gesu and Maria Domenica Mantovani.

 

Also Read

Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea
Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea
Sex attack on Christian child triggers protest in Pakistan
Sex attack on Christian child triggers protest in Pakistan
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
Indian Catholics seek divine intervention to tame pandemic
Indian Catholics seek divine intervention to tame pandemic
Indian martyr's cause clears final sainthood hurdle
Indian martyr's cause clears final sainthood hurdle
Church backs plea to protect press freedom in Bangladesh
Church backs plea to protect press freedom in Bangladesh

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
May 5, 2021
Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea
May 5, 2021
Filipino churchgoers want better music at Mass
May 5, 2021
US Catholics to help Indian churches respond to Covid-19 crisis
May 5, 2021
Caritas Singapore's India Covid-19 fund gets huge response
May 5, 2021
Sex attack on Christian child triggers protest in Pakistan
May 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy
May 4, 2021
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021
Letter from Rome: The old wineskins keep on bursting
May 2, 2021
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
May 1, 2021
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021

Features

Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
May 5, 2021
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation
May 3, 2021
Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
May 1, 2021
Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Apr 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
US bishops welcome Biden lifting cap on refugee admission

US bishops welcome Biden lifting cap on refugee admission
Church visits to mark 50 years of EUVatican diplomatic links

Church visits to mark 50 years of EU-Vatican diplomatic links
New trial linked to clergy rape of deaf children in Argentina

New trial linked to clergy rape of deaf children in Argentina
The NoneMakers Is Anybody Minding the Store

The None-Makers: Is Anybody Minding the Store?
Vatican cardinal urges priority vaccinations for priests

Vatican cardinal urges priority vaccinations for priests
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 5 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 5 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Lord Jesus, help us to love and serve You always

Lord Jesus, help us to love and serve You always
Inspire Jesus the children and youth of our times

Inspire Jesus the children and youth of our times
Saint Dominic Savio | Saint of the Day

Saint Dominic Savio | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.