X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

World

Catholic leaders decry Nicaragua's government repression

Churchmen call for unity as opposition to the increasingly tyrannical President Daniel Ortega remains fractured

David Agren, Catholic News Service

David Agren, Catholic News Service

Published: May 25, 2021 04:50 AM GMT

Updated: May 25, 2021 04:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

China arrests Vatican-approved bishop, priests, seminarians

May 24, 2021
2

Asia, the hub of modern slavery

May 24, 2021
3

Insurance sought for Indian priests, nuns after Covid deaths

May 24, 2021
4

Four die in military attack on Myanmar church

May 24, 2021
5

Cambodia ends curfew amid easing of pandemic restrictions

May 22, 2021
6

US mulls 2022 Winter Olympics boycott over China rights record

May 22, 2021
7

Indonesian priest sparks same-sex marriage storm

May 25, 2021
8

Media silent over Japan's culture of sexual exploitation

May 22, 2021
9

Timor-Leste postpones ex-priest's sex abuse trial again

May 24, 2021
10

Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses

May 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Catholic leaders decry Nicaragua's government repression

Police stand guard outside Nicaragua's Ministry of the Interior in Managua on May 20 after Cristiana Chamorro, former director of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation and presidential candidate, declared for alleged money laundering while she was director of the NGO. (Photo: AFP) 

Nicaraguan Catholic leaders have decried a series of repressive acts that targeted parties and individuals linked with the opposition ahead of November elections.

The churchmen also called for unity as the opposition to the increasingly tyrannical President Daniel Ortega remains fractured.

"We cannot continue living as if we were at war with each other and against everything," Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa said in his Pentecost homily May 23. "Let's think of the country that we yearn for. Putting this off would be mortgaging the future of the country."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Bishop Álvarez, president of the Nicaraguan bishops' conference, concluded his homily by saying, "In this historical context, a transparent, fair and free electoral process becomes urgent and necessary ... a process that can generate dialogue between sectors to have a minimum social consensus without exclusion."

The Ortega government has quashed dissent since protests erupted in 2018 and demonstrators demanded his ouster. Police, prosecutors and institutions packed with Ortega cronies have more recently attempted to intimidate or disqualify potential opponents from the fall election.

On May 18, Nicaraguan officials annulled the legal status of the Democratic Restoration Party, which observers say could have potentially pulled together the opposition into a coalition.

They're discouraging people so they don't vote, shutting down a party, canceling a candidate

"The government is mocking the election. Of course they don't want the popular will to be expressed because they would lose," said Msgr. Carlos Áviles, spokesman for the Archdiocese of Managua.

"They're discouraging people so they don't vote, shutting down a party, canceling a candidate, so that people say, 'I'm no longer going to vote.' This makes it easier for them to commit fraud or arrive at the elections with a divided vote."

On May 20, police raided the offices of the nongovernmental group Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy and said it was investigating its former director, Cristiana Chamorro, for supposed money laundering. Chamorro, daughter of former President Violeta Chamorro, has not discarded the possibility of running for president against Ortega. She denied any irregularities in the foundation's finances.

Police also raided the offices of the newspaper Confidencial the same day. The newspaper is run by Carlos Chamorro, Christiana Chamorro's brother.

Related News

Ortega has accused the newspaper and foundation of plotting a coup against him, prompting Carlos Chamorro to spend a year in exile in Costa Rica before returning to Nicaragua. The foundation was closed earlier in 2021 after the Nicaraguan government passed a foreign agents' law, which forbids nongovernmental groups from accepting foreign funding.

Managua Auxiliary Bishop Silvio José Báez tweeted his dismay with the raid on Confidencial, calling it "a new abuse by the dictatorship against this media outlet. The truth engenders freedom, which is why they're so afraid of it. Nicaragua cannot continue being kidnapped!"

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Cemetery of sorrow: Catholics care for babies who never lived
May 25, 2021
India's top court demands help for migrant workers
May 25, 2021
Australian gets 10 years for killing 'demon' wife in Singapore
May 25, 2021
Pakistani Christians protest over poisoning case
May 25, 2021
Hmong village boy takes first vows as Oblate religious
May 25, 2021
Indonesian priest sparks same-sex marriage storm
May 25, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

People ask what is wrong with Japan
May 25, 2021
Sri Lankan Church adopts new stance after Easter carnage
May 24, 2021
Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses
May 23, 2021
Letter from Rome: A papal bombshell or a huge flop?
May 23, 2021
Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
May 21, 2021

Features

Cemetery of sorrow: Catholics care for babies who never lived
May 25, 2021
Hmong village boy takes first vows as Oblate religious
May 25, 2021
Mary Help of Christians, protector of Chinese Catholics
May 24, 2021
Church centers offer dignity to abused women in South Korea
May 24, 2021
Asia, the hub of modern slavery
May 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
People ask what is wrong with Japan

People ask what is wrong with Japan
Church honors religious victims of 1871 Paris Commune

Church honors religious victims of 1871 Paris Commune
Vatican helps get water to hospitals in the Global South

Vatican helps get water to hospitals in the "Global South"
The pope takes aim at his own messengers

The pope takes aim at his own messengers
US priest whos posted antiimmigrant racist videos is forced to resign as pastor

US priest who's posted anti-immigrant, racist videos is forced to resign as pastor
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 25 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 25 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Eighth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Eighth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, help me listen with my heart to the other person’s experience

Lord Jesus, help me listen with my heart to the other person’s experience

May great men revive the true spirit of Catholicism

May great men revive the true spirit of Catholicism
St. Philip Neri | Saint of the Day

St. Philip Neri | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.