Catholic leaders contemplate Church’s Mission in Asia

People from all walks of life in Myanmar have mourned the death of at least 80 people in an aerial bombing of a musical concert in Christian-majority Kachin state. The killing of the people including leading Kachin musicians occurred when three military fighter jets bombed the concert site in A Nang Pa village last Sunday.

Hundreds of people gathered for the concert which was part of celebrations to mark the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the Kachin Independence Organization, the political wing of the armed rebel group, Kachin Independence Army. The tragedy in the northern state prompted many people to "black out” their profile photos on Facebook to express solidarity with the victims and ethnic Kachin people.

People taking part in a candlelight protest during a demonstration against the military coup in Hpakant township in Myanmar's northern Kachin state. At least 80 people were killed at a concert in A Nang Pa, a village in Hpaknat township, when it was attacked by three fighter jets on Oct 23. (Photo: AFP/ Kachin Waves)

On Tuesday, a group of Christians held a prayer service in Majayang town to pay tributes to the victims. Buddhists groups lighted candles at their protest rally against the military rule. The deadly attack has also triggered international condemnation.

Since the military coup last year, Myanmar’s Christian-majority states – Kachin, Kayah, Karen and Chin – have experienced heavy fighting between ethnic rebel forces and the military. Scores have died and tens of thousands have been displaced as the military continued to attack both rebels and civilian targets.

People in the southern coastal region of Bangladesh are grappling to rebuild their lives after the powerful Cyclone Sitrang hit the country, killing at least 35 and leaving a trail of destruction. The cyclone, packing wind speeds of about 90 kilometers per hour made landfall in Bangladesh late on Monday and affected 13 districts along the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

Thousands of houses were destroyed or damaged and roads and villages were flooded due to heavy rain and tidal surges. The authorities evacuated millions to shelters before the cyclone hit the coastal belt. The deaths mostly occurred from the collapse of houses, and trees, and drowning.

A volunteer urges people to move to safety as Cylone Sitrang lashes Bangladesh on Oct. 24. (Photo: Caritas Bangladesh)

The storm uprooted many trees and electric poles, leaving vast areas without electricity and mobile connections for prolonged periods. Three regional offices of the Catholic charity Caritas in Khulna, Barishal, and Chittagong dispatched staff and volunteers as soon as the cyclone was forecast.

They helped people to move to safety and offered them dry food. The strong winds and flooding destroyed crops and washed away fish farms in vast areas in southern Bangladesh. The government and charity groups said they have been assessing the extent of damage to seek international funds to help victims rebuild their lives.

A court in Hong Kong convicted Catholic media mogul and pro-democracy supporter Jimmy Lai of two charges of fraud on Tuesday. Democracy and rights activists slammed Lai’s conviction as another blow to press freedom and democracy in the politically troubled former British colony.

The 74-year-old Lai is the founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and chief of its parent company, Next Digital. He had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges. He and two officials of Next Digital are accused of violating the lease agreement of the company.

Jimmy Lai (Photo supplied via HKFP)

Jimmy Lai is a close associate of Hong Kong’s outspoken Cardinal Joseph Zen. He was arrested by the pro-Beijing regime after it launched a crackdown to break up a strong pro-democracy movement in 2019. He remained in jail since December 2020 and faces a series of charges including sedition, incitement, fraud, and collusion with foreign forces under the draconian national security law of 2020.

Police raids, arrests of journalists and staffs, and freezing of bank accounts forced the closure of Apple Daily last year. On April 16, 2021, a court sentenced Lai to 14 months in jail along with eight activists for joining an unauthorized rally in June 2020 to mark the 1989 Tiananmen massacre anniversary.

An Indian Catholic priest, who was accused of sexually abusing a minor boy in Pune city in the western state of Maharashtra, has surrendered before police last Sunday. Fifty five-year-old Father Vincent Pereira is accused of abusing the 15-year-old boy at his parents’ home in December last year.

The surrender came after nearly month-long efforts from the priest to evade arrest. He was booked in September under India’s stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A photo of Father Vincent Pereira as featured on his former school's website. (UCA News files)

Meanwhile, police said they have begun a probe against Bishop Thomas Dabré of Pune for allegedly attempting to cover up the crime.

Father Pereira was suspended from public ministries after police arrested him in September 2018 for abusing another teenage boy in a diocesan school. He was released in March 2020 after spending 18 months in jail.

Catholic leaders in Pakistan expressed joy as a global money-laundering watchdog removed the country from a watch list triggering hope for easing out of the financial crunch in the development and relief sector.