World

Catholic laypeople in Germany demand local synod

In the wake of reports on how clergy sex abuse was handled, laypeople in Cologne Archdiocese want more of a say

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: April 21, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 22, 2021 05:33 AM GMT

Catholic laypeople in Germany demand local synod

Germany's Cologne Cathedral.

Catholic laypeople in the Archdiocese of Cologne have called for a local synod to address the ongoing crisis in Germany's most populous diocese.

"We must make every effort to reestablish a genuine dialogue between the cardinal, senior members of the diocesan leadership and the grassroots of the church," said Tim-O. Kurzbach, president of the Cologne archdiocesan council of Catholics.

However, the German Catholic news agency KNA reported a spokeswoman for the archdiocese said that, under church law, a local synod would not allow the broad participation of the faithful that currently exists in the diocesan "Pastoral Way Forward."

"In contrast to a diocesan synod -- which is a kind of advisory body of selected laypeople and priests -- the approach of the Way Forward is on a much broader basis," the spokeswoman told the Catholic website katholisch.de.

On March 18, the law firm Gercke Wollschläger released a report on how clergy sexual abuse was handled in the archdiocese. The report showed that in 24 of 236 files studied, an investigation found 75 breaches of duty by eight officials, including archbishops, vicars general and personnel managers.

Among those accused of such breaches were Hamburg Archbishop Stefan Hesse and Cologne Auxiliary Bishop Dominik Schwaderlapp, as well as two former archbishops of Cologne, now deceased: Cardinals Joachim Meisner and Joseph Höffner.

It's not just about doing the right thing, it's about doing everything humanly possible

Pope Francis has granted Archbishop Hesse, former personnel director in Cologne, a leave of absence from his duties as archbishop of Hamburg. Bishop Schwaderlapp has been suspended from his duties until further notice and has offered his resignation to Pope Francis.

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki was not incriminated, but later said, "It's not just about doing the right thing, it's about doing everything humanly possible. And I didn't do that."

KNA reports the archdiocesan council -- which represents laypeople -- said it hoped a synod would lead to improved communication and "a new beginning based on sincerity and honesty." The synod must create a binding framework for the future and address the systemic causes of sexual abuse, Kurzbach said. He added that it should be led jointly by the diocesan leadership and laypeople; everyone involved in the church should be able to participate.

The council called for a working group to be set up to prepare the synod. This group should be composed of equal numbers of representatives from the archdiocesan leadership and grassroots membership; councils, associations and women's groups also should be included, the archdiocesan council said.

A diocesan synod is defined by church law as an assembly of clergy and laypeople of a diocese convened by a bishop. As a rule, it is usually presided over by the bishop and advises him. The bishop determines the issues to be addressed and decides which resolutions come into force.

KNA reported the only German diocesan synod so far in this century took place in the Diocese of Trier from 2013 to 2016. Some of its resolutions, including the creation of leadership teams for parishes in which clergy and laypeople participate equally in management, were later corrected in response to Vatican directives.

