Catholic lay group leader in Philippines backs Marcos

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila
Updated: February 14, 2022 10:21 AM GMT
Brother Mike Velarde leads the biggest charismatic group in the Philippines. (Photo supplied)
The leader of an influential Catholic lay group in the Philippines has drawn the ire of clerics by endorsing former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and “first daughter” Sara Duterte for president and vice president respectively in upcoming national polls.
Brother Mike Velarde, founder of the El Shaddai DWXI Prayer Partners Fellowship International, popularly known as El Shaddai, declared his support for the presidential frontrunner and his running mate at a group prayer rally in Paranaque City in Manila attended by thousands on Feb. 12.
The group is the biggest charismatic group in the Philippines with more than 8 million members.
As such, politicians seek Velarde’s backing hoping to gain a huge block vote.
“We are in one in mind and heart when it comes to voting. That’s for sure,” Velarde told the crowd during the rally.
He said he favored Marcos Jr., the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, and Sara Duterte, daughter of current President Rodrigo Duterte, because of their election promise to unify the nation torn by corruption and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Marcos supposedly dreams about unity. But he and his family are not remorseful for the things they did during martial law [under his father] and the plunder
Marcos’ spokesman welcomed Velarde’s support.
“We welcome everyone in this bid for national unity — even those who have different political leanings and beliefs, even our critics — for only in the act of joining hands we may triumph over all challenges we face today and on the road ahead,” Vic Rodriguez told reporters on Feb. 13.
The endorsement, however, appeared to take some within the lay group by surprise and saw its spiritual director, a Catholic prelate, criticize Velarde’s move.
Bishop Emeritus Teodoro Bacani of Novaliches called Velarde’s endorsement “unofficial and erroneous.”
The “endorsement was not the endorsement of the entire El Shaddai group. This was a personal endorsement of Bro. Mike Velarde,” the bishop said in a video message circulated on line.
“He is the founder and servant leader of El Shaddai but he is not El Shaddai DWXI Prayer Partners Fellowship International Incorporated. This is broader than Bro. Mike himself.”
The bishop also criticized the group‘s founder for endorsing a candidate without consulting clergymen within the organization.
Many members of the Philippine clergy are wary of Marcos Jr. because of his alleged failure to recognize abuses committed by his father's regime during martial law imposed during his rule
Bishop Bacani said Velarde had the right to back whoever he wanted but that was his own personal choice, not that of the organization.
“Marcos supposedly dreams about unity. But he and his family are not remorseful for the things they did during martial law [under his father] and the plunder — billions that they got from the country’s public coffers. So, the endorsement is wrong,” he added.
