X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Hong Kong

Catholic Jimmy Lai convicted over Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong

Former journalist Gwyneth Ho and rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung also found guilty of unlawful assembly charges

AFP, Hong Kong

AFP, Hong Kong

Published: December 09, 2021 05:36 AM GMT

Updated: December 09, 2021 05:42 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
2

Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Dec 8, 2021
3

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
4

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide

Dec 8, 2021
5

Ending violence against women and children

Dec 6, 2021
6

China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines

Dec 6, 2021
7

Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women

Dec 8, 2021
8

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Dec 6, 2021
9

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
10

Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence

Dec 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Catholic Jimmy Lai convicted over Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai is escorted into a Hong Kong Correctional Services van outside the Court of Final Appeal in February after being ordered to remain in jail while judges consider his fresh bail application. (Photo: AFP)

Jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai was among three democracy campaigners convicted today for taking part in a banned Tiananmen vigil as the prosecution of multiple activists came to a conclusion.

Lai, the 74-year-old Catholic owner of the now-shuttered pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, was found guilty of unlawful assembly charges alongside former journalist Gwyneth Ho and prominent rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung.

Authorities had charged more than two dozen pro-democracy politicians and activists over a vigil last year, which commemorated the victims of Beijing's deadly Tiananmen crackdown in 1989 despite a police ban.

The trio were the only ones to contest their charges in court, meaning they were the last to receive their verdict.

They argued they went to light candles in a personal capacity and had not "incited" others to join an outlawed rally.

At one point, Chow, a trained barrister who represented herself in court, likened her actions to "tank man" — the figure who famously stood in front of a Chinese tank during the Tiananmen crackdown and became an icon.

The reality was that any intention to come out and participate in the candlelight vigil in Victoria Park that night was an act of defiance and protest against the police

But District Court judge Amanda Woodcock dismissed those arguments as "frankly nonsensical" and convicted them of charges including inciting and taking part in an unauthorised assembly.

"The reality was that any intention to come out and participate in the candlelight vigil in Victoria Park that night was an act of defiance and protest against the police," Woodcock ruled.

Amnesty International described the verdicts as the latest "attack on the rights to freedom of expression and assembly" in Hong Kong and said authorities had criminalised a "peaceful, socially distanced vigil".

The convictions come as authorities crack down on dissent in Hong Kong and remould the once outspoken finance hub in the mainland's authoritarian image after huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In practical terms, the latest verdicts make minimal difference to the convicted.

Lai, Chow and Ho are among dozens of activists already behind bars facing separate prosecutions under a strict national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year.

But their prosecution illustrates how much the gap has narrowed between Hong Kong and the mainland, where authorities have long sought to scrub memories and official records of Tiananmen.

For three decades, Hong Kong's annual June 4 candlelight vigil would attract tens of thousands of people, which — with its slogans for democracy and ending one-party rule in China — became a symbol for the political freedoms enjoyed in the city.

But Hong Kong authorities have banned the last two vigils citing both the coronavirus pandemic and security fears.

This year Beijing made it clear it will no longer tolerate Tiananmen commemorations in Hong Kong or Macau, the only two places within China where public remembrance could take place.

Multiple organisers of the annual vigil, including Chow, were charged with the national security crime of subversion while a June 4 museum they ran was closed by authorities and its exhibits carted away.

Unlawful assembly prosecutions have been brought against activists who took part in both the 2020 and 2021 banned Tiananmen vigils.

Previously, 16 politicians and activists, including prominent campaigner Joshua Wong, were sentenced to six to 10 months in jail over their roles in the vigil, with a few granted suspended sentences.

Lai, Chow and Ho and the remaining activists who pleaded guilty — most of whom are also in custody — will be sentenced on Dec. 13.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

The mythical origins of Japan's sake
The mythical origins of Japan's sake
New Seoul archbishop takes charge stressing synodal church
New Seoul archbishop takes charge stressing synodal church
Exiled Hong Kong activists seek boycott of 'patriots-only' polls
Exiled Hong Kong activists seek boycott of 'patriots-only' polls
Korean Catholics back Vatican vaccine-sharing program
Korean Catholics back Vatican vaccine-sharing program
Korean Christmas carol promotion draws ire from Buddhists
Korean Christmas carol promotion draws ire from Buddhists
Tokyo to recognize same-sex partnerships
Tokyo to recognize same-sex partnerships
Support Us

Latest News

Thai court sentences tycoon to three years for poaching
Dec 10, 2021
Pope closes Year of St. Joseph with marginalized young adults
Dec 10, 2021
Arabian peninsula's biggest Catholic church opens in Bahrain
Dec 10, 2021
Vatican Nativity creche inspired by Peru's Andean region
Dec 10, 2021
Philippine anti-terrorism law 'threatens human rights'
Dec 10, 2021
Light in darkness and hope in despair
Dec 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Light in darkness and hope in despair
Dec 10, 2021
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Dec 9, 2021
A year's worth of Advent
Dec 9, 2021
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021

Features

The mythical origins of Japan's sake
Dec 9, 2021
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A Happy Battle

A Happy Battle
Pedocriminality corruption The Church reforms its criminal law

Pedocriminality, corruption... The Church reforms its criminal law
A years worth of Advent

A year’s worth of Advent
Christian leaders look forward to Turkeys new law on religious foundations

Christian leaders look forward to Turkey’s new law on religious foundations
Church of Cte dIvoire eagerly trying to implement synodality

Church of Côte d'Ivoire eagerly trying to implement synodality
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.