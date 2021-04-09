X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Catholic investors urge Brazil's government to protect Amazon

Group lists about a dozen concrete demands for the protection of the rainforest and its indigenous peoples

Lise Alves, Catholic News Service

Lise Alves, Catholic News Service

Updated: April 09, 2021 05:19 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest slams death of quarantine violator in Philippines

Apr 6, 2021
2

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics

Apr 6, 2021
3

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia

Apr 7, 2021
4

Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger

Apr 7, 2021
5

Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call

Apr 7, 2021
6

Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?

Apr 7, 2021
7

Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis

Apr 6, 2021
8

Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates

Apr 6, 2021
9

Indian Church leader seeks dialogue after Maoists kill 22 soldiers

Apr 6, 2021
10

Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts

Apr 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Catholic investors urge Brazil's government to protect Amazon

Smoke rises from an illegally lit fire in an Amazon rainforest reserve south of Novo Progresso in Para state, Brazil. (Photo: AFP)

More than 93 Catholic investors from around the world are calling on the Brazilian government to better protect the Amazon and the rights of its indigenous population.

The group sent a letter to Brazilian officials, including President Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Mourão, listing about a dozen concrete demands for the protection of the rainforest and its indigenous peoples.

"Today we approach you not only as Catholic institutions, but also as investors and potential investors in Brazilian government bonds as well as in shares and bonds of Brazilian companies," said the letter, sent in late March.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Among the Catholic groups' demands is the implementation of a consistent plan to combat deforestation, including a specific budget and measurable intermediate goals.

Citing data that shows that more than 400 square miles of rainforest were cut down between August 2019 and July 2020, the letter said the investors, "as Catholics and citizen of this world," are extremely concerned about the continuing destruction of the Amazon rainforest.

"This devastating environmental damage is in stark contrast to the Catholic guiding theme of preserving creation and the call of his holiness Pope Francis to protect the climate and the environment in the encyclical Laudato Si'," the letter said.

The Catholic institutions said they wanted to enter into a dialogue with the Brazilian government.

"We would like to motivate the Brazilian government to finally respect human and environmental rights and take appropriate countermeasures to remedy the current situation," the letter said.

Among the demands made by the entities is the implementation of a consistent plan to combat deforestation, including a specific budget and measurable intermediate goals. The group warned that if no actions were taken, they would divest from Brazilian companies and government bonds.

Among those who signed the letter were representatives of the German Catholic bank BKC, the Special Commission on Integral Ecology and Mining for the Brazilian bishops' conference, the Global Catholic Climate Movement, the Churches and Mining Network and representatives of multiple religious orders and organizations.

Related News

"The initiative seeks to pressure the (Bolsonaro) government to change their policies in regard to the Amazon region and the people living there," Franciscan Brother Rodrigo de Castro Amédée Péret, a member of the Churches and Mining Network, told Catholic News Service.

"There has been a dismantling of the protection system of the Amazon region. This government adopted a predatory model, allowing the advancement of illegal miners and illegal clearings all over the territory," he said.

Brother Péret said the response from Brazilian government representatives "was immediate, signaling that at least officials are listening." An official government response said the demands were forwarded to the ministries of Justice and the Environment.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Latest News

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Apr 9, 2021
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action
Apr 9, 2021
Thailand targets democracy activists with lèse majesté law
Apr 9, 2021
Philippine unions urge govt support for 'Covid heroes'
Apr 9, 2021
Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns
Apr 9, 2021
Indonesia mourns Catholic intellectual giant
Apr 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China
Apr 9, 2021
India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021

Features

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Apr 9, 2021
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action
Apr 9, 2021
Indonesia mourns Catholic intellectual giant
Apr 9, 2021
Paschal candles, grains of incense treasured in Vietnam
Apr 9, 2021
St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Top African cardinal uses Easter homily to slam gay marriage

Top African cardinal uses Easter homily to slam gay marriage
COVID19 has enriched our understanding of what religion is about

COVID-19 has enriched our understanding of what religion is about
Cardinal Parolin worries about keeping the Church united

Cardinal Parolin worries about keeping the Church united
Pope calls for regeneration of global financial institutions

Pope calls for "regeneration" of global financial institutions
Thailand targets democracy activists with lse majest law

Thailand targets democracy activists with lèse majesté law
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 9 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 9 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday in the Octave of Easter
Lord, may I proclaim the good news in word, thought, and deed

Lord, may I proclaim the good news in word, thought, and deed
Lord, remove social prejudices against women

Lord, remove social prejudices against women
Saint Fulbert of Chartres | Saint of the Day

Saint Fulbert of Chartres | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.