News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Catholic institute wins environment award in Cambodia

St. Paul's Institute was awarded for promoting environmentally friendly furniture

Catholic institute wins environment award in Cambodia

Cambodian Environment Minister Say Samal (left) hands over a certificate of honor to St. Paul's Institute director Phon Sophan for promoting an innovative environmental project. (Photo: Catholic Social Communication)  

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 14, 2022 06:46 AM GMT

Updated: April 14, 2022 07:06 AM GMT

A church-run school in southern Cambodia has won the final round of a national competition for promoting innovative ideas for protecting the environment.

St. Paul's Institute in Takeo province near the Vietnam border was announced the winner of the Cambodia Green Future Project sponsored by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Cambodia’s Environment Ministry on April 6, reported Catholic Social Communication (CSC).

Environment Minister Say Samal presented a certificate of recognition to the institute’s director Phon Sophan.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The school participated in the project that ran from September to December 2021 to encourage Cambodians to pursue creative, environmentally friendly ideas and to recognize “green champions.”

Many of the works have been selected for public distribution and a media campaign.  

St. Paul’s Institute promoted an innovative idea on how to switch to environmentally friendly furniture from luxury wood furniture.

"Changing attitudes and continuing to participate in promoting the value of natural resources start from each of us, especially young people and families"

“This program encouraged institutions and individuals to support environmental partnerships. As a higher education institute, St. Paul’s has always cared for the environment,” director Sophan said during the April 6 event.

He said that under the leadership of Bishop Olivier Schmitthaeusler, apostolic vicar of Phnom Penh and founded of the school, St. Paul's Institute has been observing “green year” this year and students have been engaged in cleaning the environment and planting trees.

Environment Minister Say Samal said changing attitudes can prevent the destruction of natural resources.

"Changing attitudes and continuing to participate in promoting the value of natural resources start from each of us, especially young people and families. And the community is an important factor in contributing to the preservation of natural resources and the environment," the minister said.

USAID country head for Cambodia Nancy J. Islick noted that St. Paul’s idea of environmentally friendly furniture provides a lifeline to save precious woods from deforestation.

"Demand for rosewood has increased significantly in both domestic and international markets, contributing to deforestation and the loss of valuable tree species in tropical forests," Islick said.

"We hope that this youth-led campaign will provide useful information and options for Cambodians, especially young people considering the use of non-luxury wood furniture." 

Christians in Cambodia are a small minority, making up about one percent of an estimated 17 million people in the Buddhist-majority nation

St. Paul's Institute was founded 12 years ago by Bishop Schmitthaeusler, a member of the Paris Foreign Missions Society (MEP), when he worked in the province as a parish priest and social activist.

Bishop Schmitthaeusler was awarded Cambodia’s top National Order of Merit medal for his seminal efforts in social development in Cambodia since 1998.

Since its founding, St. Paul’s Institute has been educating undergraduate students in software, telecommunication and network engineering, English literature, tourism management, agriculture, agronomy, veterinary and social work among other subjects. 

Christians in Cambodia are a small minority, making up about one percent of an estimated 17 million people in the Buddhist-majority nation.

The Catholic Church in Cambodia has about 20,000 members in three jurisdictions — the Apostolic Vicariate of Phnom Penh, Apostolic Prefecture of Battambang and Apostolic Prefecture of Kompong-Cham

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lankans abandon holiday celebrations for protests Sri Lankans abandon holiday celebrations for protests
Bangladesh welcomes Bengali New Year Bangladesh welcomes Bengali New Year
The resurrection of Holy Week in the Philippines The resurrection of Holy Week in the Philippines
What is holy about innocent suffering? What is holy about innocent suffering?
Vietnam priests urged to be in communion with laity Vietnam priests urged to be in communion with laity
Filipino bishop gives priests election rallying cry Filipino bishop gives priests election rallying cry

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Revisiting Waste Land at this time of war in Ukraine

Revisiting "Waste Land" at this time of war in Ukraine

Sights and sounds and fear will surely be remembered from days of endurance as homes are destroyed and streets are littered with the waste of war

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.