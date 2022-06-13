Catholic Institute of Vietnam holds graduation ceremony

Established seven years ago, it is the first Catholic university since the country's reunification under communist rule in 1975

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh confers a master’s degree in theology on Father Joseph Pham Van Quy at the Catholic Institute of Vietnam's graduation ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on June 12. (Photo: hocvienconggiao.edu.vn)

The national Catholic university in Vietnam established seven years ago has borne fruits with its first batch of graduates receiving their degrees.

The Catholic Institute of Vietnam, which is the first one to be established since the country was reunified under communist rule in 1975, held its graduation ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on June 12.

Present at the ceremony were Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh, head of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, Bishop Joseph Dinh Duc Dao, who serves as the institute's rector, two other bishops, professors and students including priests, religious and laypeople.

Eleven priests from seven dioceses and the Vietnam Missions Society were conferred master’s degrees in dogmatic and biblical theology, while 25 others were given bachelor’s degrees in theology.

“The joy of the graduates is a sense of pride of professors who have walked with them during the past years. I am delighted to see your joy. May God bless you,” Bishop Dao said.

The emeritus prelate of Xuan Loc called on the graduates to answer two questions raised by Jesus — “Who do you say I am?” and “Do you love me?” — before they receive missions. He asked them to be aware of their duties and bring divine graces to those they meet and serve.

The archbishop of Hue said that although the institute has had no proper facilities, it draws students including priests, religious and laypeople from many dioceses and congregations

Archbishop Linh said the graduates are clear signs to show that all people work hard to build and develop the national institute and bring peace of mind to the local church in the future.

The archbishop of Hue said that although the institute has had no proper facilities, it draws students including priests, religious and laypeople from many dioceses and congregations.

He said the institute, which was approved by the Holy See in 2015, aims at providing theological knowledge and professional skills for all Catholics to proclaim the Good News to people according to the needs of the local Church and the country.

Archbishop Linh said the local Church will build the institute in line with institutes in other countries.

Last year he petitioned Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Hanoi City authorities to provide land to build the institute. The government suggested a 20-hectare plot in Phu Xuyen district of the capital, but the two sides have not discussed details.

Father Joseph Ngo Ngoc Khanh, who is in charge of theology at first-degree level, said the graduates are the first fruits of the institute which began enrollment in 2016.

Father Khanh said the institute has 124 theological students, many of whom are laypeople reaching retirement age.

Latest News