News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Catholic groups urge Biden to seek diplomacy with Putin

Catholic organizations and religious orders want President Joe Biden to prevent nuclear war with Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the coordination council to meet the needs of Russia's Armed Forces, other troops, military formations and bodies via a video conference in Moscow on Oct. 25
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the coordination council to meet the needs of Russia's Armed Forces, other troops, military formations and bodies via a video conference in Moscow on Oct. 25. (Photo: AFP)
Catholic News Service

By Catholic News Service

Published: October 27, 2022 04:23 AM GMT

Updated: October 27, 2022 04:27 AM GMT

Catholic organizations and religious orders are calling President Joe Biden to undertake diplomatic means to prevent nuclear war with Russia.

In an Oct. 26 letter to Biden sent by the Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns, the organizations condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and urged Biden not to respond in kind if such weapons are used.

"We urge you to show great restraint, and to do everything in your power to de-escalate the conflict, to seek dialogue with Russia, and take immediate, concrete steps toward nuclear disarmament," the letter said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Susan Gunn, director of the Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns, said in a statement that "to work for peace in times of conflict requires imagination and faith."

"We hope President Biden is inspired by his Catholic faith, to see beyond the boundaries of race, religion and nation to keep pursuing diplomacy and dialogue, and not get caught in an escalation of arms but rather keep turning attention to the care for our common humanity that makes us all brothers and sisters on this one Earth," she said.

The letter expressed concern that Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons is the most significant since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962.

It also cites statements from Pope Francis on the threat posed by nuclear weapons. It particularly pointed to the pope's Oct. 2 comments during the Angelus at the Vatican where he expressed concern about the "risk of nuclear escalation" that would give "rise to fears of uncontrollable and catastrophic consequences worldwide."

The correspondence also explains that the nuclear threat is "the single greater moral issue" facing Biden because any use of nuclear weapons "would hasten climate disaster."

The organizations said they would welcome a meeting with Biden to discuss their concerns and the necessity to pursue diplomacy to end the war in Ukraine.

The letter was signed by the following organizations and religious orders: Franciscan Action Network, Leadership Conference of Women Religious, Pax Christi USA, United States Catholic Mission Association, Sisters of Bon Secours, USA, Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, Sisters of St. Anne, Dominican Sisters of Peace and Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipino Church seeks funds to rebuild after quake Filipino Church seeks funds to rebuild after quake
Cambodian Church 'emerging from Khmer Rouge oppression' Cambodian Church 'emerging from Khmer Rouge oppression'
Cambodia’s opposition distances itself from Sam Rainsy Cambodia’s opposition distances itself from Sam Rainsy
Hong Kong broadcaster airs blackface scene Hong Kong broadcaster airs blackface scene
Iran security forces 'open fire' on Mahsa Amini mourners Iran security forces 'open fire' on Mahsa Amini mourners
Pornography weakens the priestly heart, pope says Pornography weakens the priestly heart, pope says
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.