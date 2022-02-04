Catholic group slams move to relax Philipinne gun laws

Enthusiasts browse guns on display at a mall in Manila in this file photo. (Photo: AFP)

A Catholic youth group has urged Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to veto a bill recently passed by lawmakers aimed at relaxing the country’s gun laws.

The Students’ Alliance for Christ, a group mainly composed of university students in Manila, says the move to extend the validity period on all types of firearms licenses is an open invitation for an increase in gun crime.

Lawmakers want the validity period extended from two to five years or 10 years.

“A longer validity period means its more likely that firearms may be used in crimes,” the group’s chairman Jose Francisco de Guia told UCA News on Feb. 3.

De Guia said extending gun licenses would encourage some gun owners to engage in illegal activities because the monitoring of such weapons by the authorities will be very lax.

“The present law requires gun owners to renew their license after two years. This means gun owners must face checks such as drug tests every two years. If they fail then their guns are confiscated. Extending licenses makes the rules less stringent, thereby increasing danger for the public,” De Guia added.

The bill’s sponsor, Juan Miguel Zubiri, defended the change, saying it would allow authorities greater scope to track down and eliminate illegal firearms.

“We are extending the validity of licenses to encourage more responsible gun ownership. The easier we make the registration and renewal process, the easier it will be to account for every firearm carried in the country,” Zubiri said without elaborating on how this would be achieved.

The Students’ Alliance for Christ, however, said the reason behind the bill was questionable as present gun laws were not properly implemented.

“We do not need such changes. The present law is enough. What we need is the will to implement present laws," De Guia said.

More than 1.7 million firearms are registered in the Philippines. More than 10,000 others are estimated to be unregistered or their licenses have expired.

Father Joem Afable of Sorsogon Diocese said the relaxation of gun laws could encourage young people to buy guns even though they do not need them.

“What’s really the necessity of owning a gun but to promote violence? We have more than enough laws on gun management. Why do we need another one which relaxes the present laws that we have?” he asked.