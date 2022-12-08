News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Philippines

Catholic group embraces HIV patients in the Philippines

New facility in Manila serves as a haven and counseling center for those with the disease

An AIDS activist carrying a ribbon attends a protest marking World Aids Day in Manila on Dec 1, 2012. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: December 08, 2022 07:07 AM GMT

Updated: December 08, 2022 09:52 AM GMT

A Catholic foundation in the Philippines on Dec. 6 launched a program that would welcome HIV patients by forming support groups and offer guidance counseling while under medication.

The Catholics for AIDS Foundation, established by a group of overseas Filipino workers in 1992, opened its first center in Manila that would serve as a meeting place where HIV patients can interact with one another.

The foundation recently purchased a building to hold counseling sessions as well as to conduct meetings and classes for HIV patients who need counseling or psychological assistance in dealing with their disease.

“We want this place to be known as a haven for those who want to know more about HIV and AIDS, as well as how to deal with the virus, if they have already been infected. Here, we suspend judgment against one another. Here, we simply show our love and concern for one another,” the foundation’s executive chairman Ronald Hadakon told UCA News.

“This HIV crisis in the Philippines has worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic"

Hadakon cited studies by the Department of Health showing the sporadic rise of HIV cases in the country during the pandemic.

“This HIV crisis in the Philippines has worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, it was noted by the Philippine Department of Health that HIV testing decreased by 61%. It was, however, noted that the average number of people diagnosed with HIV per day had only decreased by about 37 percent, from 35 a day in 2019 to 22 a day by the end of 2020,” Hadakon said citing a recent report by the health department.

Once diagnosed, those infected with HIV were either disowned by their family or even fired by their employers, thus, more than 90 percent felt rejected and needed psychological intervention, according to the foundation.

“Workplace discrimination in the Philippines includes refusal to hire, unlawful firing and forced resignation of people with HIV. Some employers may also disregard or actively facilitate workplace harassment of employees who are HIV-positive. What is more painful is the marginalization the victims feel in their own families and among friends,” an HIV patient who wished to remain anonymous, told UCA News.

The Catholic AIDS Foundation seeks to provide a community that would “accept” victims regardless of their history.

“The beauty of this project is that this depicts the story of the woman caught in adultery. In that story, Jesus did not condemn the woman despite overwhelming evidence that she committed adultery. He forgave her and told her to sin no more,” John-john Reyes, an HIV-positive man with the program, told UCA News.

"Come, we have a place for you here"

Reyes said there were thousands like him who could not come out in the open to avail themselves of proper medication because they were afraid of being ostracized by their loved ones.

“Please I beg you, let us not marginalize our fellow family members suffering from HIV. Instead of rejection, they need to be understood and to be accepted. To those who feel that they are disowned by their loved ones, come, we have a place for you here,” Reyes said.

The Catholic Bishop’s Conference of the Philippines lauded the efforts of the foundation but hoped that patients in their program could be provided with spiritual direction by Catholic clergymen.

“Although we do not lean to only one religion, we think it is best that there is a spiritual approach in the formation of HIV patients. We can collaborate with the foundation in this matter,” the prelates’ Commission on Family Life chairman, Bishop Jesse Mercado, said.

