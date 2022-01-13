X
Catholic group calls for calm after Philippine bombing

Peace group urges Catholics to be careful with their comments after anti-Muslim sentiment on social media

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: January 13, 2022 09:55 AM GMT
Catholic group calls for calm after Philippine bombing

A Muslim imam prays at an empty mosque in Cotabato City in southern island of Mindanao on May 22, 2020, ahead of Eid-al-Fitr. (Photo: AFP)

A Catholic group working for peace in the Mindanao region of the Philippines has called for calm after a bus bombing.

A child was killed and six others wounded on Jan. 11 when a bomb exploded on a public bus traveling along a highway near Cotabato City on Mindanao island, a haven for multiple armed groups ranging from communist insurgents to Islamist militants.

Mindanao for Peace Fellowship, a Catholic organization tasked to promote peace and dialogue among Muslims and Christians, begged Catholics not to call Muslims “terrorists.”

“Let’s be careful in our statements surrounding the bombing incident. Religion is not the main issue and it is unfair for our brother Muslims to be dragged by calling them terrorists,” said the group in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.

Police said an improvised explosive device was planted in the rear section of the bus. No one has claimed liability for the attack.

The incident has led to anti-Muslim sentiment on social media.

If the Philippines is a known corrupt country and the majority of us are Catholics, does it make sense to say that Catholics are corrupt?

“Those who did this inhumane act were Muslim terrorists for sure. They did this many times in Mindanao. These Muslims are allergic to peace. If there’s peace, they tend to destroy it using an act of terrorism,” said one post that went viral.

The peace group, however, said the police investigation has yet to confirm the perpetrators were Muslim or linked to a terrorist group.

“Let us not fall into the trap of making harsh comments. The investigation is ongoing and we must respect the outcome of our legal processes,” the group told UCA News.

The group said there was a possibility that those responsible were followers of Islam but it was not correct to call Muslims “terrorists.”

“Not all Muslims are terrorists in the same manner that not all Catholics are corrupt. If the Philippines is a known corrupt country and the majority of us are Catholics, does it make sense to say that Catholics are corrupt?” the group asked.

The group said they would continue their interfaith dialogue with Muslim groups to resolve any misunderstanding between the two faiths. “The key to address extremism is dialogue. That’s the antidote,” they said.

In 2019, two bombs exploded in a Catholic church in Sulu province in the Mindanao region, killing 20 people and injuring 102 others.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and described it as “acts of martyrdom.”

In 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the Bangsamoro Law, which allows self-governance among provinces in Mindanao within the framework of the constitution.

