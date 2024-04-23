News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Catholic experts say US has just one path out of fentanyl crisis

The House committee discovered China's role in fentanyl production, a leading cause of death among Americans aged 18-45
A person is using fentanyl on Park Avenue following the decriminalization of all drugs in downtown Portland, Oregon on Jan. 23.

A person is using fentanyl on Park Avenue following the decriminalization of all drugs in downtown Portland, Oregon on Jan. 23. (Photo: AFP)

Gina Christian and Kate Scanlon, OSV News
Published: April 23, 2024 05:06 AM GMT
Updated: April 23, 2024 05:09 AM GMT

Catholics working to address the nation's fentanyl problem told OSV News a new congressional report naming China -- and blaming its government -- as the key source of the drug is important but old news, and that healing rising rates of addiction ultimately demands divine assistance.

On April 16, the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party released a 64-page document on the CCP's role in the fentanyl crisis. The synthetic opioid and its analogues claim "over 200 Americans daily," and hundreds of thousands of lives over the past several years, according to researchers.

The report was presented by committee Chairman Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.

China under the CCP "is the ultimate geographic source of the fentanyl crisis," with numerous companies producing "nearly all of illicit fentanyl precursors," chemicals that are then exported to cartels in Mexico for processing and distribution, said the report.

Tax rebates, subsidies, ownership of production facilities and open cooperation with manufacturers were all cited in the report as evidence of the CCP's involvement in the fentanyl trade.

"Fentanyl is such a destructive poison, (and) it's just a shame it's taken this long for the people in charge to understand this is a weapon of mass destruction," said Detective James Wood, a Philadelphia-area narcotics investigator whose 40-year career has included the takedown of notorious abortionist and drug dealer Kermit Gosnell.

Philadelphia's impoverished Kensington neighborhood has gained international notoriety for its large, open-air drug market and encampments of persons grappling with substance abuse.

Wood, who relies on his deeply held Catholic faith to sustain his work, told OSV News the nation "has to get more involved in fighting" the epidemic of fentanyl addiction, and that "one of the best ways" to do so is through "exposure" of global narcotrafficking.

In 2022, overall drug overdoses in the U.S. totaled just under 108,000, with synthetic opioid deaths rising by 4.1% from the previous year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While medically prescribed fentanyl is used in clinical pain management, illicit fentanyl is "the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45 and a leading cause in the historic drop in American life expectancy," said the House report.

In 2022, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency seized over 379 million lethal doses of the drug, with law enforcement in California confiscating "enough fentanyl to potentially kill the entire population of North America, twice," the report said.

In addition to fentanyl, China is the key source for nitazenes and xylazine, deadly new drugs that are often mixed with heroin or cocaine, and that have gained swift traction in the nation's illegal drug market.

Nitazenes, originally developed in the 1950s but never approved for use, are more potent than fentanyl, while xylazine -- an animal sedative known as "tranq" -- produces necrotic skin ulcerations in users, something Wood has seen firsthand on the job.

During a recent car stop, Wood noticed the driver, who was transporting illegal drugs, had "at least an eight-by-four-inch wound" on his arm from xylazine use.

"The skin was completely missing on his forearm," said Wood. "You could see his veins. He looked like a living zombie."

Despite the massive ulceration, the suspect was reluctant to accept medical attention, Wood said.

Ken Johnston, executive director of Our House Ministries -- a Catholic recovery outreach in Philadelphia -- has had similar experiences in his work.

"There was one guy I was trying to get to go to rehab for six months ... and he's kind of disappeared. We suspect he died," Johnston told OSV News. "He didn't want to get help; he didn't want to go into the hospital because he had open wounds from the tranq."

Johnston -- who told OSV News he was not surprised by the report's findings -- also pointed out that fentanyl and xylazine are not only plentiful, but inexpensive.

"A bag of heroin used to be $30 or $40, but a bag of fentanyl is maybe $5," he said.

Our House founder Father Douglas McKay -- who lost his brother Anthony to an overdose in 1995 -- said that sacramental grace is crucial in healing addiction and its physical, mental and spiritual scars.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

"Sacraments are personal encounters with the Lord," said Father McKay, who also is a papal Missionary of Mercy and rector of Malvern Retreat Center in Malvern, Pennsylvania, where he ministers to hundreds in recovery each year. "We meet Jesus there, and that gives strength and power to conquer drugs and alcohol. ... There's no other power. There's no other way."

While the new House report may spark more federal action to stem the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, "the only thing that's going to fix this (problem of addiction) is the love of God," said Johnston. "That's the only answer."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop James Thoppil of Kohima , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Shyamal Bose of Baruipur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Arulappan Amalraj of Ootacamund , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Fulgence Aloysius Tigga of Raiganj , India
Read More...
Latest News
Indian chief minister hailed for rejecting same-sex marriage
Indian chief minister hailed for rejecting same-sex marriage
Filipinos raise eyebrows as prez makes it to TIME 100 list
Filipinos raise eyebrows as prez makes it to TIME 100 list
The invisible Christians in India’s 'festival of democracy'
The invisible Christians in India’s 'festival of democracy'
Archbishop seeks local help as Indian govt. blocks foreign aid
Archbishop seeks local help as Indian govt. blocks foreign aid
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.