News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Taiwan

Catholic epidemiologist appointed Taiwan’s new premier

Chen Chien-jen takes up role as ruling party seeks govt restructuring after local election defeat

Catholic epidemiologist appointed Taiwan’s new premier

Chen Chien-jen, 71, a Catholic politician and prominent epidemiologist, is the new Prime Minister of Taiwan. (Photo: Facebook page of Chen Chien-jen) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 27, 2023 03:23 AM GMT

Updated: January 27, 2023 03:44 AM GMT

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen appointed former vice-president Philip Chen Chien-jen, a Catholic and prominent epidemiologist, as the new premier of the island nation on Jan. 26, media reports say.

The appointment of 71-year-old Chen comes as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party seeks a cabinet reshuffle following the party’s heavy losses in recent local elections.

In a press statement on Jan. 25, Presidential Office spokesman, Xavier Chang, announced that Tsai had invited Chen to take up the role of Taiwan’s new Prime Minister, Focus Taiwan reported.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The DPP had suffered a crushing defeat in November 2022 local elections winning only five of 21 city and county leadership posts.

Chen, 71, would be taking over the reins from Su Tseng-chang, Taiwan’s longest-serving premier since direct presidential elections in Taiwan began in 1996. Su resigned on Jan 19 along with other cabinet members citing the local election setback.

Following the defeat, Tsai immediately resigned as DPP chair and called for structural reform in the government.

Chen joined campaigning for the party ahead of November's local elections after joining the DPP last year.

He also served as Taiwan’s health minister from 2003-2005, as head of the National Science Council from 2006-2008, and as vice president from 2016-2020. He served as the vice president of Academia Sinica, the national academy of Taiwan, from 2011-2015.

In January, Chen attended the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican as Tsai’s special envoy.

In August 2021, he was appointed a member of the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Sciences. He was the second Taiwanese after Nobel Prize laureate chemist Lee Yuan-tseh to become a member of the academy.

A devout Catholic, Chen entered Taiwanese politics in 2003, when he was appointed to lead the Ministry of Health and Welfare in the fight against the deadly SARS epidemic.

Chen is credited with playing a vital role in Taiwan’s successful battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the DPP’s move to bring in Chen and a new line of administrators is intended to stabilize the political turmoil that it faces following the poll defeat and pave way for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024.

Many opposition party members were skeptical about Chen’s appointment.

Jang Chyi-lu, a Taiwan People’s Party legislator pointed out that Chen needs to deal with the pressing issues of the nation such as cross-strait relations with China “immediately,” reported the Taipei Times.

“The country is experiencing all sorts of problems, from strained cross-strait relations to skyrocketing housing prices, stagnant salaries, delays in US arms sales to Taiwan, and a decline in agricultural and fishery product exports. These issues will have to be addressed immediately once he becomes premier,” Jang said.

However, many DPP members, including legislator Hsu Chih-chieh, believe that the image that Chen has built as a Catholic and an epidemiologist along with his communication skills would help them succeed in improving governance.

“As the convener in charge of reforming the pension systems for military personnel, civil servants, and public-school teachers, Chen showed great communication skills.,” the Taipei Times reported Hsu as saying.

“As a Catholic, he cares for the economically disadvantaged, and knows a lot of people in diplomatic and religious circles,” he added.

Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, is a democratic and sovereign country that never officially declared independence. China considers Taiwan a renegade province and threatens to annex it.

Taiwan does not have sovereign status at the United Nations due to opposition from China. However, it maintains diplomatic relations with 14 countries and trade relations with some 47 states.

The US is Taiwan’s strongest ally, and the Vatican is the only European state to maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan.  

About 4 percent of Taiwan’s nearly 24 million population are Christians, while Buddhists make up about 35 percent, Taoists 33 percent, and non-religious about 19 percent, according to official figures.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian parishioners stage stir to reopen Cathedral Indian parishioners stage stir to reopen Cathedral
Indonesian Catholics must build social bridges through politics Indonesian Catholics must build social bridges through politics
Priests, activists welcome justice for long-suffering Papuans Priests, activists welcome justice for long-suffering Papuans
Israel, Gaza militants trade missiles after West Bank raid Israel, Gaza militants trade missiles after West Bank raid
Witnessing Jesus Christ in Cambodia Witnessing Jesus Christ in Cambodia
IMF review team to visit crisis-hit Pakistan IMF review team to visit crisis-hit Pakistan
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jalpaiguri

Diocese of Jalpaiguri

After the separation of East Bengal (now Bangladesh) from India, the region of Jalpaiguri was detached from Dinajpur

Read more
Diocese of Nanyang

Diocese of Nanyang

Nanyang Diocese covers Nanyang city, 2 districts and 11 counties in Henan province. Nanyang, a prefecture-level city,

Read more
Diocese of Catarman

Diocese of Catarman

In a land area of 3,498 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil jurisdiction of the province of

Read more
Diocese of Krishnagar

Diocese of Krishnagar

In a land area of 8,640 square kilometers, the diocesan territory, located in West Bengal state, covers two civil

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

On every first Friday of the month thousands of Catholics flock to Holy Cross Church of Cherpunkal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.