News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Catholic educators test themselves on Cambodia

Gathering of regional higher education figures reflects on Cambodian identity, culture and post-war reconciliation

Catholic educators test themselves on Cambodia

Participants attend a talk during the 28th annual conference of the Association of Southeast and East Asian Catholic Colleges and Universities (ASEACCU) in Takeo province of Cambodia. (Photo: Catholic Cambodia) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 26, 2022 07:30 AM GMT

Updated: August 26, 2022 10:25 AM GMT

Cambodian identity, culture and reconciliation were topics of discussion when a group of Catholic educators from Southeast and East Asian countries gathered for their annual conference.

The conference of the Association of Southeast and East Asian Catholic Colleges and Universities (ASEACCU) was hosted by the St. Paul’s Institute in Takeo province in southern Cambodia on Aug. 23-27.

“Even though we cross each other's cultures, we need to remember our own identities,” said French missionary Bishop Oliver Schmitthaeusler, the apostolic vicar of Phnom Penh, said while opening the conference on Aug. 23.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The four-day program was themed on “Memory and Identity.”

The theme "is very important as Cambodian society is trying to rebuild after the Khmer Rouge regime,” said Bishop Schmitthaeusler, an MEP missionary on Aug. 24.

The conference “inspires us to go deep into our culture and to the world, where so many people are interacting online that we can be cross-cultural.”

“We need to live in the world today, preserving our memories, our history ... to build our identity and shape our future,” he added.

Participants attended talks on the political and historical memory of Cambodia and social development, identities, and social issues in the context of Cambodia.

They also visited local communities, talked to the people, and prepared presentations based on the trip.

The participants joined an inter-faith prayer gathering in a village and also visited a Khmer Rouge killing ground — Choeung Ek Killing Field.

The ASEACCU, based in the Philippines, is the regional forum of the Vatican-approved International Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities.   

The Asia-Pacific forum was formed to promote Catholic higher education and to contribute to the educational dialogue on an international level beyond the Southeast and East Asian region.

The association has 86 members and St. Paul Institute is the only Catholic institute in Cambodia affiliated with it.

Sophal Phon, the rector of the institute, said the conference has opened doors for Catholic higher education institutes to form a team to do research more deeply on “memory and identity” in the regional and global contexts.

Cambodia’s Education, Youth and Sports minister Naron Hangchuon said the context of today’s world demands for a need to adjust to new ways of providing quality education to students as “the 4th industrial revolution continues to shape the global economy and workforce.”

The minister asked young people to prepare themselves for the changed global scenario and called on the schools to change education programs to achieve desired future goals.

Christians in Cambodia make up about one percent of the nation’s estimated 17 million people, according to government data.

About 20,000 Catholics are spread in three church jurisdictions — the apostolic vicariate of Phnom Penh and the apostolic prefectures of Battambang and Kampong-Cham.

In Cambodia, the Catholic Church runs about 100 education institutions from kindergarten to higher secondary and vocational training centers, which provide short-term skill training programs, and literacy programs.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam court upholds jail term for famous rights activist Vietnam court upholds jail term for famous rights activist
New seminary to boost tribal vocation in Pakistan’s Sindh New seminary to boost tribal vocation in Pakistan’s Sindh
Indonesian court rejects bid to dodge church graft trial Indonesian court rejects bid to dodge church graft trial
Catholic educators test themselves on Cambodia Catholic educators test themselves on Cambodia
British ex-envoy, husband detained in Myanmar British ex-envoy, husband detained in Myanmar
Taiwan fruit, fish farmers hit by China's sanctions Taiwan fruit, fish farmers hit by China's sanctions
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope faces down growing link between throne and altar

Pope faces down growing link between throne and altar

Orbán, Trump and Putin… The exploitation of sacred texts for populist political aims presents a challenge to Pope Francis

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.