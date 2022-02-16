X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Catholic educators play key role in Philippine polls

The emphasis on educating the masses in this election is so that the country can strive to be better

Jose Mario Bautista Maximiano, Manila

Jose Mario Bautista Maximiano, Manila

Published: February 16, 2022 09:55 AM GMT

Updated: February 16, 2022 10:21 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

UN seeks answers over Papua human rights abuses

Feb 15, 2022
2

Memories and prayers ease pandemic desolations

Feb 14, 2022
3

Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections

Feb 15, 2022
4

Myanmar military accused of war crimes against civilians

Feb 15, 2022
5

UN refugee who threw sandal at Hun Sen billboard freed from jail

Feb 14, 2022
6

We ignore pope's 'throwaway culture' warning at our peril

Feb 15, 2022
7

Prominent Indians call for repeal of anti-conversion laws

Feb 14, 2022
8

Catholic lay group leader in Philippines backs Marcos

Feb 14, 2022
9

Chinese investors muscle out Cambodian tuk-tuk drivers

Feb 14, 2022
10

Life-changing or scam? Axie Infinity helps Philippines' poor

Feb 15, 2022
Support UCA News
Catholic educators play key role in Philippine polls

Former Philippine senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, greets supporters after filing his candidacy for the 2022 presidential race in Pasay on Oct. 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

In her book Marcos Martial Law: Never Again, veteran journalist Raissa Robles wrote that Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., also known as Bongbong Marcos, brokered some technical arrangements in order to recover millions of dollars kept in Swiss banks and used these to bankroll the Marcos political comeback.

In that research-based book, Robles detailed how he told her during a Foreign Correspondents' Association of the Philippines forum that he gave a signed note directing a Swiss bank to release the “Marcos money” to one "Marcos representative."

Subsequently, heavily funded with ill-gotten wealth, the siblings and their mother, Imelda Marcos, ran for public offices after their return to the Philippines in 1991, bought allegiances and votes — and won both local and national elective positions.

After 500 years of Christianity, it is a pity that the moneyed can still flood the streets with cash during election time and buy millions of supposedly sacred votes, manipulating the ugly side of the Filipino value called utang-na-loob, or gratitude. If sweet talks, tactical lies and disinformation are added to money, the powerful will absolutely control the poll.

As Pope Francis calls for better politics in his 2020 encyclical Fratelli tutti and in his public statements — “Evangelize and civilize politics” — it seems that one of the most urgent tasks has been placed on the shoulders of the Christian faithful, especially Catholic educators.

Observers think that Philippine politics, known to be a circus with politicians considered as clowns and entertainers during elections, definitely needs to be evangelized and civilized.

We vehemently reject the candidates who run under this platform of lies and historical distortion

It is for this reason that the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP), the largest voluntary group of 1,500 schools and 120 Catholic school superintendents across the archipelago, has always offered its facilities and human resources in election-related civic duties and in voter education, particularly among the young.

CEAP executive director Allan Arellano believes that “academic as well as civic excellence are social responsibilities” and, because of this, CEAP has always coordinated with other nationwide church groups called the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) to ensure clean, honest and credible elections and, with the National Movement for Free Elections, to safeguard transparency in counting votes.

In a recent interview, when I asked Arellano why Catholic educators can’t afford to be neutral in the May 2022 elections and why they are so engaged as if the good is waging a spiritual war against evil, he made a simple reply. Voter education, he quipped, is “seen as an expression of love for our country and its people.” And because “this election is a test for all of us to manifest our Christian calling to discern what is right,” he continued, “and fiercely fight for it.”

The CEAP stand is not complicated: The first enemy to defeat is “the massive disinformation that is deceiving our people, especially our youth, in a way that is unparalleled in our history.”

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We vehemently reject the candidates who run under this platform of lies and historical distortion,” CEAP announced in a statement last week, signed by its president Sister Maria Marissa R. Viri, RVM, who is also the current president of the University of the Immaculate Conception-Davao.

Before the 2016 elections in the Philippines, I remember Marcos Jr., then a vice presidential candidate, saying publicly, without blinking an eye, that his father’s legacy was the Bagong Lipunan, the “golden age” in Philippine history. The younger Marcos also said it was the solemn duty of teachers and students of history to make a sound judgment about the Marcos dictatorship.

Right there and then, teachers and professors of Ateneo de Manila University took Marcos Jr.’s own challenge and issued a statement saying he was lying. In March 2016, the CEAP formally adopted Ateneo’s statement against historical revisionism, condemning the willful distortion of history and deploring "the shameless refusal to acknowledge the crimes of the martial law regime.”

It appears the massive efforts exerted by Filipino Catholic educators made a dent in the 2016 elections. Marcos Jr. lost and Leni Robredo won the vice presidency.

Also in the 2016 elections, 16 million Filipinos, mostly Catholics, a number of Catholic priests and nuns included, voted for somebody who cursed Pope Francis when he got stuck in heavy traffic during the papal visit in 2015, who mindlessly called God “stupid,” the Catholic Church the most hypocritical institution, the bishops thieves, and the priests gays.

The reason why there is emphasis on education is that we should continue to strive to be better

That was in 2016. The question now that begs an answer is this: What would happen next when Marcos Jr. — the deposed dictator’s son — emerges as the frontrunner to replace Rodrigo Duterte in the May 2022 elections? Does it matter that CEAP is determined to fight the spiritual war until hell freezes? Does it matter that Catholic educators are endlessly working toward the deepening of the youth’s electoral engagement by using infographics, webinars and workshops, discernment groups, discussion forums on social media, and networking activities with like-minded organizations?

If after all this hard work and politics has not been “civilized and evangelized” or even exorcized at this significant period in Philippine history, I should say, truly, we Filipinos deserve the government we choose in May.

In my interview with Arellano, what he said caught my utmost attention. “The reason why there is emphasis on education is that we should continue to strive to be better. We cannot be perfect but we have to keep on marching towards perfection as our Lord desires that we keep on getting better,” he concluded.

Jose Mario Bautista Maximiano is a Catholic theologian and author of the three-volume work on the Chronological and Thematic Essays: 500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines, published by the Claretians. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Filipinos believe couples should cohabit before marriage
Filipinos believe couples should cohabit before marriage
Indonesian court slammed for cutting terrorist's sentence  
Indonesian court slammed for cutting terrorist's sentence  
Churches remain prime targets in conflict-torn Myanmar
Churches remain prime targets in conflict-torn Myanmar
Thai police accused of beating stateless activist in custody
Thai police accused of beating stateless activist in custody
Film highlights Indonesian farmers' mining fight
Film highlights Indonesian farmers' mining fight
Cambodia puts off controversial internet gateway
Cambodia puts off controversial internet gateway
Support Us

Latest News

Is religious freedom important for Biden's Asia diplomacy?
Feb 17, 2022
Caritas Bangladesh offers free health care to pregnant women
Feb 17, 2022
Anger over bid to ban women's marches in Pakistan
Feb 17, 2022
Statue of Jesus removed in southern India
Feb 17, 2022
Filipinos believe couples should cohabit before marriage
Feb 17, 2022
Indonesian court slammed for cutting terrorist's sentence  
Feb 17, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is religious freedom important for Biden's Asia diplomacy?
Feb 17, 2022
The total implosion of Hong Kong's freedoms gathers pace
Feb 17, 2022
Catholic educators play key role in Philippine polls
Feb 16, 2022
Can Christians influence South Korean presidential poll?
Feb 16, 2022
We ignore pope's 'throwaway culture' warning at our peril
Feb 15, 2022

Features

India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders
Feb 16, 2022
Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections
Feb 15, 2022
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
Feb 14, 2022
Valentine's Day signals recovery of Philippine motels
Feb 14, 2022
Finding love and happiness in Japan
Feb 11, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Churches in Brazilian Amazon provide space to local farmers markets

Churches in Brazilian Amazon provide space to local farmers markets
Synod an intense day of reflection in Rouen

Synod: an intense day of reflection in Rouen
Catholic churches are rapidly disappearing in Quebec

Catholic churches are rapidly disappearing in Quebec
Trappists elect Dutchman as new abbot general

Trappists elect Dutchman as new abbot general
New demands for an investigation into clergy sex abuse in Italy

New demands for an investigation into clergy sex abuse in Italy

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.